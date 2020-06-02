Rivals realized its newest 2021 rankings on Tuesday, and Vanderbilt's offer sheet was well represented.

Jerry Stackhouse has issued offers to twenty-one players in the class. Out of that number, seventeen made the Top 150. There were three five-stars, eleven four-stars, and three three-stars. Nine made the top fifty, and thirteen were in the top one-hundred.

In today's piece we will show you the complete list of prospects. Later in the week we will give a more in-depth breakdown of the players the Commodores are recruiting the heaviest and which ones you need to be watching in the future.