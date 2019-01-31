Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 22:01:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vanderbilt and the 2020 updated prospect rankings

Ww8owi7t0e5ey0rfaxfp
Rivals 150 2020 Prospect Rankings
https://rivals.com
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

Rivals released it updated 2020 Prospect Rankings on Wednesday, and as usual it was full of prospects being courted by Bryce Drew. Although Vanderbilt has offered more players on this list than wha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}