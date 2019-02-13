Vanderbilt suffered its 12th-consecutive loss, falling 66-57 to Florida at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday evening.

Guard Aaron Nesmith scored a career--high 26 for VU (9-15, 0-11 Southeastern Conference). Guard Keyontae Johnson led UF with 15.

It was close virtually the entire night. The final margin was UF's biggest lead of the second half. But Vanderbilt never managed to lead again after the Gators scored the second half's first points.

Two plays typified Vanderbilt's inability to get over the hump.

The Commodores trailed 41-39 and had the ball under the Florida goal with 11:50 left. Coming out of a time out. Vanderbilt forward Yanni Wetzell came wide-open off a curl and forward Matt Ryan threw him the ball for what should have been an easy dunk.

The ball was a fraction of a second late and a few inches too high. It went just over Wetzell's fingertips and into the hands of the Gators' Michael Okauru, who had a running start to the other end. Okauru missed the lay-up, but Nesmith fouled him, and he sunk both free throws.

Vanderbilt was down five with 2:12 left when Ryan ripped down a defensive rebound. But Ryan threw it right to UF's Johnson in the backcourt and then fouled him. Johnson hit both shots, and Vandy never got closer.

The Commodores dug an early hole, but led 33-31 lead at the break in spite of it.



Florida took its first double-digit lead when UF's Johnson hit a jumper in the paint with 8:54 left in the first half.

Vandy answered with a 10-0 run to tie, the last points coming on a Ryan 3 off a screen from the top of the key with 4:29 left. VU led by as many as five in the first half.

Nesmith led all scorers at half with 11. Six came from the foul line.