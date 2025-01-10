Vanderbilt at Missouri Preview

Vanderbilt comes into this game after losing their 2nd game of the season, a 76-64 loss at home to Mississippi State. This game was a roller coaster for Vandy, who was leading early before giving up a Mississippi State run, allowing the Bulldogs to take an 11-point lead going into the half. The Commodores cut the lead down to 5 points with 4 minutes remaining in the game but hit yet another scoring drought - mostly caused by the very talented Mississippi State defense.

Missouri comes into this game 1-1 in SEC play, after a comfortable win against LSU on Tuesday night. Their SEC loss came at the hands of Auburn, who is the conference’s (and probably the country’s) best team. Missouri enters the game 12-3, including a win against then number 1-ranked Kansas and losses to Memphis, Illinois, and Auburn.

This year’s version of the Missouri Tigers is very similar in a lot of ways to the Vanderbilt team you have been watching this season. Lack of size is a problem for them, even though they do have two 7-footers in Senior Josh Gray and freshman Peyton Marshal. The two only combine for 4 points and 6 rebounds a game. The Tigers’ scoring leaders Mark Mitchell and Tamar Bates, both averaging 13.1 ppg this season. While playing at a much slower pace than the Commodores, Mizzou ranks 12th in the nation in points per game, and 61% true FG percentage slots them at 17th in the nation. Expect Mizzou to try and slow this game down, protect the basketball, and efficiently bleed the clock.

For Vandy, the key is going to be getting out in transition and, hear me out, actually make the shots. What killed the team on Tuesday night was the amount of wide open shots that constantly rimmed out through the game. I expect a good shooting game from Mark’s stable of point guards because I believe everything will end up regressing to the mean. The Vanderbilt defense did a good job creating turnovers from a Mississippi State team that doesn’t do that very often, and will need to get that going and in bigger numbers Saturday. Expect a big game from the Dores as they push the ball and actually knock down the shots this go-around.