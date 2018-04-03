Vanderbilt's frustrating stretch of baseball continued, as Mother Nature and MTSU found a creative way to defeat the Commodores, 4-3, at Reese Smith Field in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday evening.

The game was called with visiting Vanderbilt leading 7-4 with two outs in the eighth. The Commodores' Alonzo Jones had just hit a grand slam to give VU the lead minutes before 9 p.m. Central, with a heavy thunderstorm headed towards the park and lightning in the area.

With Austin Martin, VU's next hitter, at the plate, umpires suspended play due to lightning within six minutes of the park. The rain began and after over an hour of delay, with heavy rains still in the area, the contest was called, and the Blue Raiders awarded victory, with the final score reverting to what it had been at the completion of the previous inning.

With rains still falling and plenty more in the area, umpires met with coaches from both teams and announced the outcome about an hour after the last pitch had been thrown.

The teams are scheduled to play again at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, May 15. As of 10:30 Central on Tuesday night, Vanderbilt officials were still unclear as to whether that had been discussed as a possibility.

It was a frustrating end to the evening for VU, which has now lost five games in a row, and five consecutive mid-week contests--all coming to teams with lower RPIs than the Commodores.

It's Vanderbilt's longest losing streak since 2012, and is one game short of the longest losing streak under coach Tim Corbin, which came in Corbin's first year at VU (2003).

Freshman third baseman Jayson Gonzalez hit a three-run homer in the fourth, accounting for VU's only official runs of the night.



Middle struck first when a pair of infield singles off starter Jake Eder netted a first-inning run.

The Commodores finally got going in the fourth, when, with a stiff breeze blowing to center, Gonzalez hit a three-run homer to right-center off right-hander Carter Bair.

But Vandy gave it back in the fifth, when Aaron Aucker hit a two-run homer to left off Eder.

MTSU then went ahead in the sixth, when No. 9 hitter Kevin Sullivan hit a fly ball off Tyler Brown to the wall in left that Martin got a glove on, but couldn't handle, scoring Huff from first.

The Commodores trailed 4-3 heading into the eighth, but MTSU's Andy Wright walked Julian Infante and Ethan Paul to start the inning.

The Blue Raiders then moved third baseman Drew Huff, the team's closer, to the mound. Huff struck out Pat DeMarco swinging, but walked Ty Duvall.

That set the stage for Jones, who rocketed a 3-2 pitch over the 365-foot portion of the wall to give the Commodores a three-run lead.

With Martin at the plate next, and a 3-2 count, umpires suspended play due to lightning within six miles of the field.



