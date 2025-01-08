Vanderbilt at Ole Miss WBB Preview

Vanderbilt will play the first game of their home-and-home series against Ole Miss on Thursday at 5 PM (moved from a 6:30 PM start time). This highly anticipated matchup brings two teams just outside the top 25 head-to-head for a game with legitimate postseason implications. Both teams will be looking to rebound after a disappointing loss in their last game. Vanderbilt got thoroughly beaten by a very good Kentucky team while Ole Miss lost by 2 to a Texas A&M team that is not thought to be very talented. Before this loss the Rebels had been ranked number 25 in the AP Poll. This matchup is about as dead even as one can get, with Vanderbilt being given only a 51% chance to win by ESPN’s matchup predictor. If you’re going by votes received, Vanderbilt is the 26th team in the AP Poll and Ole Miss is 28th.

Ole Miss's Sira Thienou (0) defends during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (Photo by (AP Photo/Ben McKeown))

Advertisement

What to know about Ole Miss

The Rebels are a talented, athletic squad who hang their hat on aggressive defense and scrappy play. While not a team that will beat you in a shootout, Ole Miss plays stifling man-to-man defense and will make a team work for every bucket against them. In their last 10 games, including four against P4 competition, opponents are only averaging 50 points per game against them. Against P4 competition on the year Ole Miss is only giving up 63 points per game. On the offensive side of things, though, Ole Miss is somewhat less scary. The Rebs are shooting 45% from the floor and 30% from 3 and lead a very balanced approach. They are led in scoring by freshman guard Sira Thienou who is averaging 12 points per game. Not far behind her are Kennedy Todd-Williams, Madison Scott, and Starr Jacobs, averaging 11.5, 10.9, and 10.4 points per game, respectively. While there is no “star” player for Ole Miss, there are almost no shortcomings in their starting lineup. All of their starters are capable scorers and play their roles extremely well. Where they suffer, however, is their depth or lack thereof. Only one player is averaging more than 10 minutes off the bench for Ole Miss and that is guard KK Deans. Deans is a microwave scorer and in contention for SEC 6th Woman of the year, she can come in and light up just about any game. Beyond that, though, there are a few forwards who average 4-5 minutes per game.

Keys to the Game