Huesman is a 6-foot left hander with three years of eligibility left and two seasons before being draft eligible. The former Coastal Carolina pitcher was the preseason Sun Belt freshman of the year but struggled a bit in his first season and ended with a 9.36 ERA.

The rising sophomore has a fastball that sits between 89-92 and tops out at 95, a slider that sits 73-77 as well as a changeup that sits 78-82. That was enough for Huesman to be selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB draft before he opted not to sign and to go to school.

Huesman started a few games early in the season but was relegated to the bullpen after a few outings. The lefty will likely assume the same role with Vanderbilt as it already has Carter Holton, Devin Futrell and Andrew Dukanytch in its weekend rotation.

The newest Commodore had some struggles in his freshman season but flashed enough upside to warrant Vanderbilt taking his commitment. Huesman will help a bullpen that was ravaged by the MLB draft and may have a chance to work as a midweek starter at times. ]

Huesman is Vanderbilt's third transfer portal commitment and its second pitcher.