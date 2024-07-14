The Commodores did not have a player selected in the first round of the draft for the first time since 2018 when its highest drafted player was shortstop Connor Kaiser, who went in the third round.

For the first time in awhile, the first round of the MLB Draft was uneventful for coach Tim Corbin and Vanderbilt.

That news comes in the fallout of a season in which Corbin's team finished was eliminated from a regional for the third-straight season and oftentimes seemed to be searching for a star that didn't emerge.

"That's the earliest we've ever been knocked out of a regional before so that's kinda new territory for us," Corbin said of the season. "That falls on myself, gotta look in the mirror and say 'that's not good enough' at least for the standard that we've created."

Prior to Sunday night, Vanderbilt had heard six players names called in the first round since 2018. Those players were Enrique Bradfield Jr. (2023), Spencer Jones (2022), Jack Leiter (2021), Kumar Rocker (2021) and Austin Martin (2020).

Vanderbilt also produced two first round picks in 2017 with Braves selection Kyle Wright and Dodgers selection Jeren Kendall.

Sunday night marked the second time since 2013 that Vanderbilt didn't have a player selected in the first round and was a reminder of its need for more upper echelon players.

It felt as if Vanderbilt's best chance to have a current player selected was in relation to 6-foot-5 right hander Bryce Cunningham, who is ranked 63rd in the MLB Pipeline draft rankings. Vanderbilt left hander Carter Holton is ranked 69th in the same rankings.