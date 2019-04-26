anderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse has added Andy Fox, Nicki Gross, and Adell Harris as Commodore Basketball support staff members. Fox joins the staff as the Director of Scouting/Recruiting, Gross as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach, and Harris as the Chief of Staff.

Andy Fox - Director of Scouting/Recruiting

Fox joins the Vanderbilt basketball staff as the Director of Scouting and Recruiting after serving for four seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations at Louisiana Tech. Fox will assist in game and practice planning and basketball analytics for the Commodores.

Fox has also recruited and developed several players who have played in the NBA.

While handling operations at LA Tech, his responsibilities included administrative duties around the basketball offices, team travel, compliance, coordination of student-athlete recruiting, budget manager, conducting Coach Konkol's summer basketball camps and assisting with team scheduling.

Fox came to LA Tech from Tulane where he spent five years as an assistant coach and director of operations. He helped the Green Wave to back-to-back postseason tournament appearances with a trip to the Collegeinsider.com Tournament (CIT) in 2012-13 and to the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) in 2013-14.

Prior to his time with the Green Wave, he served as an assistant coach at The Citadel, where he helped the Bulldogs to their most successful stretch in program history, including a school record 20 wins and the first postseason appearance in school history in 2009. He also spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee, where he helped lead the Volunteers win an SEC East Championship.

Fox earned his bachelor's degree in 2004 in economics and health science from Cornell College (Iowa) where he played basketball for four years. He was a two-year captain, earning All-Iowa Conference honors in 2004. He completed his master's in sports psychology from Tennessee's Sports Studies program in 2006.

Fox and his wife Tiffany have three kids -- Brendan, Emery and Camille.

Nicki Gross - Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Gross joins Vanderbilt as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach after spending last season as a basketball analyst with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gross has extensive basketball experience in the NBA and G League, where she served as the assistant coach with the Iowa Energy in the 2015-16 season and the Raptors 905 franchise from 2016-18, where she was a member of Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse’s staff. She was also the Energy’s Head Video Coordinator in 2014-15 before being promoted to an assistant coach position. At the time, in 2015, Gross was the only female coach in the G League and third in its history, following assistant Stephanie Ready (2001-03) and head coach Nancy Lieberman (2009-11).

She also worked with the NBA Summer League for four seasons from 2013-16, where she helped in all matters of operations for the yearly event.

A 2011 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Seton Hall University, she was a four-year letter winner for the Pirates in women’s soccer. Following her time at Seton Hall, she earned her Masters in Business Administration from Monmouth University, where she ran track and field in 2011-12 and worked with former Commodore basketball assistant King Rice as a graduate manage in 2012-13 with the men’s basketball team.

Adell Harris - Chief of Staff

Harris joins Stackhouse’s staff as the team’s Chief of Staff after a long career in collegiate basketball. She served as the head coach of the UNC Wilmington women’s basketball team from 2012-17 and before her time in Wilmington, was the head coach for Tusculum from 2009-12.

While at UNC Wilmington, she became one of the nation’s youngest NCAA Division I coaches at the age of 31. She amassed over 100 career wins as a head coach while also graduating every senior she coached.

Since her retirement from UNC Wilmington in 2017, Harris has written three books, “’SIGNED’ The Essential Guide for Aspiring College Athletes”, “Refuse to Lose”, and “Dear Assistant Coach”, and embarked on personal speaking tours.

A four-year letter winner at Wake Forest, Harris played in 106 games during her career with the Demon Deacons from 1998-2002. She paced Coach Charlene Curtis’ squad with 108 assists and averaged 4.6 points per game during her senior season as co-captain. Harris, who finished her career in 10th place on the WFU career assists chart, graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.