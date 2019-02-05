Vanderbilt fought through foul trouble and overcame a 10-point deficit, but fell 69-66 at Arkansas in Fayetteville’s Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night.

Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford scored 28 points, handing Vanderbilt (9-13, 0-9 Southeastern Conference) its 10th-straight defeat.

Vandy was led in scoring by forward Joe Toye (18 points), forward Simi Shittu (12) and guard Saben Lee (11).

With the Razorbacks trailing by two, Gafford, double-teamed in the post, kicked the ball out to guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who drained a 3-pointer with 17 seconds to play.

Next, Lee pushed off on the other end and was whistled for his fifth foul with eight seconds left. Mason Jones hit the ensuing free throws, and when VU forward Matt Ryan missed a 3 with two seconds left, Arkansas secured the rebound and ran the clock out.

The Commodores trailed by 10 midway through the second half, and appeared to be on the ropes with Lee and guard Aaron Nesmith each playing with four fouls, and Shittu and Clevon Brown, with three each.

But Vandy got hot from the field, with Lee and Toye each draining a pair of 3s in the next few minutes. One from Toye put Vandy up 60-58 with 4:53 left, and the senior’s last, coming off a kick-out from Shittu, put VU up with 43 seconds left.

However, those were Vandy’s last points.

Vanderbilt played well and led 28-18 with 3:58 to play in the half after Nesmith’s jumper gave VU its biggest lead. But guard Isaiah Joe hit four 3-pointers in the final 2:52, helping UA cut the lead to 35-34 at half.

The Commodores return home Saturday to face Alabama at Memorial Gym at 7:30.