Here's a look at Vanderbilt center Ejike Obinna in our latest installment of the hoops roster preview.

Ejike Obinna in action as a freshman two years ago. (Vincent Carchietta, USA Today)

Pre-Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt beat Florida, Oklahoma and Clemson to score what at the time was considered to be a huge recruiting get in Obinna, who was fairly new to basketball at the time. Obinna committed to the Commodores on Oct. 25, 2016.

Ejike Obinna career stats Year Min eFG - FT - TS% P - R - A - B - S/per 70 A/TO 17-18 235 59 - 48 - 66 12.0 - 7.0 - 0.2 - 0.4 - 0.2 0.0

At Vanderbilt

Obinna probably should have redshirted in 2017-18, but team needs dictated otherwise. He showed some things as freshman early, tallying nine points in 20 minutes on Nov. 24 against 20th-ranked Seton Hall. His best game came Jan. 16 at Mississippi State, when he showed good ability in the low post in 14-point, 22-minute effort during which he was 6-of-9 from the field. That was two games removed form a stretch of four "DNPs" that preceded three minutes of action against Kentucky. However, Obinna's minutes were limited the remainder of the year, as he played double-digit minutes just four more times, and never more than 15. With the arrival of Simi Shittu last year, Bryce Drew made the decision early to redshirt Obinna and to his credit, stuck with it even as the wheels fell off.

2019-20 forecast