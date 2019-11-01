Our preview of the Vanderbilt basketball roster continues with a look at freshman Jordan Wright.

Wright was a three-star recruit from Baton Rouge, a still-unsigned wing whom the Commodores found late upon the arrival of new coach Jerry Stackhouse. Wright was also considering Tulane, but visited VU in late April. Things escalated quickly from there, and Wright committed to VU on April 26 .

Vanderbilt needs help in every area imaginable. Based on Wright's high school averages--20 points, 13 rebounds, six assists--he seems capable of doing a bit of everything.

The question is whether Wright is athletic enough. That remains to be seen, but, Stackhouse thought this summer that Wright provided the kind of hard-nosed toughness he was looking for, and likes his strength and shot-making ability.

Wright didn't flash much in VU's open scrimmage two weeks ago, but, there are plenty of minutes up for grabs, and Stackhouse told Blue Ribbon this summer that Wright is capable of finding minutes at any spot but center. With all that, Wright appears poised to seize a role in the rotation.