Jankovic, who played at Florida high school powerhouse Montverde, took an official visit to Georgia Tech last fall, but never had a reported offer. Wisconsin also poked around , but apparently never offered, either. Our David Sisk spoke with Jankovic late in May, just after Jankovic committed, to get the story of his career and how he would up at Vandy .

Coach Jerry Stackhouse said this summer that Jankovic needed some mechanical work on his shot, but felt there were strengths in his game that could play at Vanderbilt. "He can shoot a little bit, can put it on the floor, has good savvy as far as making plays for other people," Stackhouse told Blue Ribbon this summer.

Jankovic saw a lot of action in VU's open scrimmage, but didn't flash much difference-making ability. But with only 10 eligible scholarship players, he'll probably be asked to contribute on some level, whether he's ready or not.