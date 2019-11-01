Our preview of the Vanderbilt basketball roster continues with a look at point guard Scotty Pippen .

We spoke with Pippen's high school coach, Andre Chevalier, and got this evaluation of Pippen's game.

The Bryce Drew staff started kicking the tires on the son of the former NBA Hall-of-Famer last fall. Pippen, who played at California powerhouse Sierra Canyon, visited VU and committed on Jan. 11 , a commitment he later re-affirmed after the change to coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Pippen was a point guard in high school, and we think Stackhouse would like for Pippen to be VU's point guard this year.

This summer, Stackhouse told Blue Ribbon that Pippen had "a natural feel for running the team," and "picks things up quickly." While Pippen didn't dominate VU's open scrimmage, that looked like an adequate description.

However, Pippen was a late-rising recruit, and expecting him to come in and be a starting Southeastern Conference point guard is asking a lot. We think Saben Lee will start with the job, but Pippen could push to take over later in the year. He and Lee should see some time side-by-side as it is.