Vanderbilt battling external factors along with Georgia State

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Atlanta, GA--Teams that are what Vanderbilt aspires to be go in and win games like this.

Vanderbilt is significantly better than Georgia State, plainly stated. It will have to battle rain, an interesting road environment and a look ahead temptation, but it's flat out better than Georgia State.

Diego Pavia will make his third start on Saturday.
Diego Pavia will make his third start on Saturday. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

That's reflected in Saturday's 10.5-point spread.

What isn't reflected in that spread is the test of mental fortitude Vanderbilt will endure at Center Parc Stadium.

It will have to be sharp in its tackling against what has been a good running game thus far. It can't be rattled by the inevitable rain and Georgia humidity that will submerge the turf at the old Turner Field.

It can't give in to external factors.

"We have to be mature," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "This is a tough opponent, it'll be a tough environment. They're a well-coached team."

Vanderbilt was businesslike in its 55-0 win over Alcorn State last week, it will have to do the same against its SunBelt opponent in week three. It certainly can't sleepwalk through it.

"Georgia State is a proud program," Lea said. "They're gonna be prepared for them. We need to level up here in terms of our mentality."

If it can, then this thing continues to build.

The 18 votes in the AP poll will increase, its status heading into a week-four test at Missouri will be amplified. Lea's team will have more buzz than it could've imagined as it walked off the field after a sloppy second fall scrimmage.

A win on Saturday keeps it all on the table for what looks to be Lea's best team to this point and affirms all that its proven through two weeks. A loss derails it all.

All that talk of bowl eligibility, all that talk of mental makeup and intangibles that Vanderbilt just hasn't had in the past would all be haulted.

Saturday isn't about what Vanderbilt can add to its rèsumè, it's about what it can affirm and how it can stay on course to do the things it feels it can accomplish for the first tiem in Lea's tenure.

