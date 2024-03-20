Vanderbilt takes down Columbia to win its first NCAA Tournament game since the 2012-13 season, 72-68.

"We're not just happy to be here, we have a purpose," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph stated. "Today was the first step in that purpose, we have prepared all year for this moment and this was our goal from the moment we got together in June."

The Commodores had a difficult time in the first quarter finding fluidity in their offense.

After the first 10 minutes, it was tied at 13 due to Sacha Washington laying it in before the buzzer went off.

Despite it being tied up, Columbia was shooting 25% better than Vanderbilt was from the field.

The second quarter was a much different story. The Commodores shot 53.3% from the field and did not allow the Lions to make a field goal for the last five minutes of the quarter.

Vanderbilt's second quarter surge allowed it to grab a 10 point lead over Columbia at halftime, 36-26.

The third quarter was one that favored the Lions, but whenever the Commodores had their lead cut to two, they didn't fall apart.

Vanderbilt kept pushing and held a seven point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

The fourth quarter of play was intense and full of moment only fitting for March.

The Lions gave the Commodores a fight down to the very last second, so much so that they cut Vanderbilt's lead to two with 3.1 seconds left.

The Tennessee transfer Justine Pissott nailed two free throws with two seconds left to lift Vanderbilt to a four point lead, sealing the game.

Vanderbilt advances to Friday by taking down Columbia, 72-68.