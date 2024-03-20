Vanderbilt beats Columbia in NCAA Tournament play-in-game
Vanderbilt takes down Columbia to win its first NCAA Tournament game since the 2012-13 season, 72-68.
"We're not just happy to be here, we have a purpose," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph stated. "Today was the first step in that purpose, we have prepared all year for this moment and this was our goal from the moment we got together in June."
The Commodores had a difficult time in the first quarter finding fluidity in their offense.
After the first 10 minutes, it was tied at 13 due to Sacha Washington laying it in before the buzzer went off.
Despite it being tied up, Columbia was shooting 25% better than Vanderbilt was from the field.
The second quarter was a much different story. The Commodores shot 53.3% from the field and did not allow the Lions to make a field goal for the last five minutes of the quarter.
Vanderbilt's second quarter surge allowed it to grab a 10 point lead over Columbia at halftime, 36-26.
The third quarter was one that favored the Lions, but whenever the Commodores had their lead cut to two, they didn't fall apart.
Vanderbilt kept pushing and held a seven point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
The fourth quarter of play was intense and full of moment only fitting for March.
The Lions gave the Commodores a fight down to the very last second, so much so that they cut Vanderbilt's lead to two with 3.1 seconds left.
The Tennessee transfer Justine Pissott nailed two free throws with two seconds left to lift Vanderbilt to a four point lead, sealing the game.
Vanderbilt advances to Friday by taking down Columbia, 72-68.
Three quick takes
Sacha Washington took advantage of her size
In this matchup, Vanderbilt had the size and really took advantage of it.
Sacha Washington dominated the paint. The forward finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Not only did she rebound the ball, but she gave her team second chances.
Seven of her 15 rebounds were on the offensive glass. Vanderbilt had 32 rebounds tonight and 46.8% of them belonged to Sacha Washington.
She also scored very efficiently, making eight of her nine field goal attempts.
Many players stepped up in big moments
There were many key factors in the win. For a team that has almost no experience in a game like this, there were a few players that stepped up in the spotlight.
One player who stepped up in a big way was Iyana Moore, who led all scorers with 22 points.
Jordyn Cambridge commented on Moore's performance, "She is just a phenomenal basketball player. There is no shot that she takes that I don't think is going in."
One of the biggest moments of the game came at the end, when Justine Pissott had to shoot two free throws when Vanderbilt was only up by two, and converted on both to seal the win.
"There's no easier shot than a foul shot," Pissott said. "My teammates put the ball in my hands at the end so it was only right to go up to the line and make them."
History is continuing to be made
A historical season for Shea Ralph and company only continues to get better.
Vanderbilt has not made the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-14 season. Its last win in the big dance came in the 2012-13 season.
The drought is now over. Not only did Vanderbilt make it, but the Commodores survived and advanced.
They will be back in Cassell Coliseum on Friday to take on the fifth-seed Baylor Bears, where Jordyn Oliver started her collegiate career.