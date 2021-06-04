Vanderbilt blanks Presbyterian in Nashville Regional opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker threw seven shutout innings and Dominic Keegan smacked two home runs, as the Commodores beat Presbyterian, 10-0 in their opening game of the Nashville Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Vanderbilt out-hit the Blue Hose, 14-2.

Vandy led 6-0 after two and was never threatened. Right-handers Thomas Schultz and Ethan Smith threw a scoreless inning each to finish.

It was the 900th win for Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, who started his career at Presbyterian.

"We got a very well pitched game," Corbin said afterwards. "I think that’s where we have to start… Kumar set the tone, he got us deep into the ballgame, which was important."

Keegan had three hits and five RBIs. Tate Kolwyck, Troy LaNeve and Parker Noland each had two hits for the Commodores (41-15), who'll play Georgia Tech in a winner's bracket game on Saturday night at 6 Central.

"That was important," Corbin said. "These games are very tricky. You can look all over the country and see very good teams that struggle in these games."

However, the Commodores had a sobering moment in the seventh when Kolwyck, its starting second baseman, came off the field holding his left hand. Kolwyck tried to stretch a single into a double and was thrown out, and left the field holding that left hand, which he injured previously in the season when he broke his hamate.

He didn't come out in the field for the eighth. Corbin was asked about Kolwyck's health alter, but said he wasn't aware of his status.

Vanderbilt did its thing offensively early, jumping on starter Charlie McDaniel (3 2/3 innings, six runs) at the earliest opportunity.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off by punching a single to left and with one out (and after about a half-dozen pickoff throws to first), Keegan hit a hustle double to the gap in left to put runners on second and third. After Kolwyck was hit by an 0-2 pitch, LaNeve whacked a 3-1 pitch into the right-field corner to clear the bases.

In the second, Noland led off with a single up the middle and Carter Young reached on an infield single. With two outs, Keegan sat on an 85-mile-an-hour fastball that caught too much plate and hit it about five rows deep in the bleachers in left-center.

Keegan later added a blast to center in the seventh.