Vanderbilt blanks Presbyterian in Nashville Regional opener
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker threw seven shutout innings and Dominic Keegan smacked two home runs, as the Commodores beat Presbyterian, 10-0 in their opening game of the Nashville Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.
Vanderbilt out-hit the Blue Hose, 14-2.
Vandy led 6-0 after two and was never threatened. Right-handers Thomas Schultz and Ethan Smith threw a scoreless inning each to finish.
It was the 900th win for Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, who started his career at Presbyterian.
"We got a very well pitched game," Corbin said afterwards. "I think that’s where we have to start… Kumar set the tone, he got us deep into the ballgame, which was important."
Keegan had three hits and five RBIs. Tate Kolwyck, Troy LaNeve and Parker Noland each had two hits for the Commodores (41-15), who'll play Georgia Tech in a winner's bracket game on Saturday night at 6 Central.
"That was important," Corbin said. "These games are very tricky. You can look all over the country and see very good teams that struggle in these games."
However, the Commodores had a sobering moment in the seventh when Kolwyck, its starting second baseman, came off the field holding his left hand. Kolwyck tried to stretch a single into a double and was thrown out, and left the field holding that left hand, which he injured previously in the season when he broke his hamate.
He didn't come out in the field for the eighth. Corbin was asked about Kolwyck's health alter, but said he wasn't aware of his status.
Vanderbilt did its thing offensively early, jumping on starter Charlie McDaniel (3 2/3 innings, six runs) at the earliest opportunity.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off by punching a single to left and with one out (and after about a half-dozen pickoff throws to first), Keegan hit a hustle double to the gap in left to put runners on second and third. After Kolwyck was hit by an 0-2 pitch, LaNeve whacked a 3-1 pitch into the right-field corner to clear the bases.
In the second, Noland led off with a single up the middle and Carter Young reached on an infield single. With two outs, Keegan sat on an 85-mile-an-hour fastball that caught too much plate and hit it about five rows deep in the bleachers in left-center.
Keegan later added a blast to center in the seventh.
Rocker cruises through seven
Vanderbilt got Rocker early run support, and the All-American sawed through the Blue Hose lineup without much trouble at any point, striking out nine while allowing just four base runners and not allowing a runner to third all evening.
Rocker threw 97 pitches (60 for strikes) and threw a slider, cutter and fastball effectively, taking advantage of what certainly wasn't a tight strike zone from umpire Tim Vessey, especially as it pertained to low pitches.
Corbin was asked about his performance following last week's struggles vs. Arkansas.
"Whether he wins or loses he moves forward and he did. … he only gave up two hits and had very few walks," he said.
Rocker needed 12 pitches to get through the first, five of those being a fastball that sat 94-95. He hit Zacchaeus Rasberry, Presbyterian's hottest hitter, with a 2-2 fastball but otherwise got three ground-outs.
In the second, Rocker, after starting the inning with what looked like a change-up for a ball, threw eight-straight strikes to get of the inning. That included two strikeouts on his slider.
Rocker got a 1-2-3 third thanks to a tremendous play by second baseman Tate Kolwyck, who was essentially playing where the shortstop would be stationed. Kolwyck ranged to his right to get a grounder in the hole and come up firing to first from the back of the infield to get the inning's first out. Rocker ended that inning himself on a fastball strikeout.
Presbyterian got its first hit when Eric Toth hit a double over the outstretched arm of LaNeve in deep left. But Rocker then made two of his best pitches of the night, getting Rasberry swinging on an 80-mile-an-hour slider and then Sean Klein looking on a fastball (95) that froze him on the inside corner.
In the fifth, Rocker's cutter--which he was throwing at 86--was his dominant pitch; he got the Blue Hose 1-2-3 and got strikeouts on the first and third outs.
Rocker ran into trouble in the sixth--a walk and an infield single, but he got out of that with a grounder--before striking out the last of the four hitters he faced in the seventh. That came on an unorthodox play in which he bounced a change-up off the ground and then the chest protector of catcher C.J. Rodriguez, but it bounced back to Rocker as he threw the runner out at first.
Notes
- Young, who hadn't played since suffering a dislocated shoulder on May 18, started at shortstop and hit ninth. He had a ball hit to him in the first and handled it perfectly, throwing for a force at second.
In his first time at the plate, Young--a switch-hitter--hit left-handed against the lefty McDaniel due to the shoulder issue, and chopped an infield single over his head on an 0-2 pitch.
"We feel good about his health," Corbin said. "He would’t play if we felt he wasn’t capable of doing things defensively and offensively, for that matter… to have him in there defensively kind of solidifies the infield. … I though he played a good game."
- Vanderbilt moved Noland to second and inserted Jayson Gonzalez at third after Kolwyck left.
- Smith, who hadn't thrown since April 3, looked terrific, sitting 94-95 with his fastball and registering two strikeouts in a perfect inning.
Scoring summary
V1: LaNeve double to right scored Bradfield, Keegan and Kolwyck. VU, 3-0
V2: Keegan homer to left center scored Noland, Young. VU, 6-0
V7: Keegan homer to center scored Bulger. VU, 8-0
V7: LaNeve single scored Thomas. VU, 9-0
V8: Thomas single to left scored Bradfield. VU, 10-0