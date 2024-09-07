PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Vanderbilt blasts Alcorn State, 55-0

Chris Lee • VandySports
Publisher
@chrislee70
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003. Additionally, Chris's work can be read at SouthEastern14.com

Nashville, Tenn.--Vanderbilt jumped out to a 27-point halftime lead and allowed Alcorn State just 1.6 yards per play in a 55-0 shellacking of the Braves at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday night.

Seven different Commodores--Diego Pavia, Cole Spence, Sedrick Alexander, AJ Newberry, Nate Johnson, Martel Hight and Alan Wright--scored touchdowns.

It was Vanderbilt's first shutout since 2019.

Pavia, the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, threw for 83 yards and ran for 51.

Hight (127) had more yards on punt returns than the Braves (71) had of total offense.

Vanderbilt played turnover-free ball, though penalties (nine for 90 yards) piled up as the game got out of hand.

Vanderbilt got first-half touchdowns from Pavia, Alexander and Spence and a pair of Brock Taylor field goals in building a 27-0 lead at the break. The Braves had just two first downs and 29 yards at half.

Diego Pavia carries the ball in the open filed in the first half.
Diego Pavia carries the ball in the open filed in the first half. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)
Advertisement

First-half possessions

Vanderbilt wins the toss and defers

ASU 1st: 3 plays/4 yards?1:50

1-10 @ A25; Longwell stuffs run left for NG. 2-10; option left, Fontenette tackle for NG. 3-10; Longwell blitz, forces quick throw for 4. PUNT VU 1st

12:53-7:33 | FG

1-10 @ VU 31; Alexander for 3. 2-7; Pavia great fake, keeper left for 6. 3-1; Pavia play-fake and keeper left to ASU 48. 1-10 @ ASU 48; Pavia keeper left and hammered at LOS. 2-10; Alexander right big hole. 3-4; Pavia quick pass to Skinner for 1st at ASU 33. 1-10; Pavia keeper left, risky pitch high but Alexander grabs it OOB at 24. 2-1; end-around fake to Sherrill, Pavia keeper instead to the ASU 21. 1-10; time out ASU just before snap. Alexander for 3 up middle 2-7 RPO, Pavia swing pass left to the 17. 3-6; option right to Alexander, not a lot of room, stopped for no gain. 4-7 Taylor 35-yard FG good.

VU 3, ASU 0 | 5:15 left, 1st qtr.

ASU 2nd: 4-14-2:21 | interception

1-10 @ASU 23; pass left flat lots of room Zunk runs OOB after 1st down. 1-10 ASU 33; run right but Fontenette tackle for loss of 2. 2-12; pass play, rolls right Capers runs him OOB. 3-6 @ASU 37; Zunk hits QB on throw and CJ Taylor picks it off with return to ASU 17.

VU 2nd:

1-17-0:06 | touchdown

1-1 @ ASU 17; Stowers takes end-around and finds Spence open in end zone for six; Taylor PAT.

VU 10, ASU 0 ASU 3rd: 5-16-3:54 | punt

1-10 ASU 25; run for 3. 2-7; Kollie hit ballcarrier in backfield for no gain. 3-7; Vanderbilt drops back in coverage, nothing there and incomplete but defensive hold on VU. 1-10 @ ASU 39; screen left, read well, Berry and Diakate stop for gain of 2. 2-8; pass over the middle for 7. END OF 1ST QUARTER> 3-1 @ ASU 48; time out coming out of quarter break (2nd TO); run blitz and Koliie comes off the edge to get RB for loss or 2. 4-3 punt rolls dead at the VU 1 but illegal formation penalty and Hight takes the re-kick 34 yards to ASU 46.

VU 3rd: 7-46-4:20 | touchdown

1-10 @ASU 46; Pavia under pressure, scrambles right, hits Wiley on near sideline for 8. 2-2; Newberry big hole over RT for 1st. 1-10 @ ASU 33; false start. 1-15; Pavia fake and keeper between the guards for 5. 2-10; back-side blitz clean but Pavia throws a rope to the right sideline just in time to Founji. 3-2 3-TE formation and Newberry over right tackle for 1st down to 6. 1-10 Newberry for 13. 1st-goal @ 5 Pavia fake keeper left easy TD. Taylor PAT.

VU 17, ASU 0

ASU 4th: 3-0-0:50 | punt

1-10 @ ASU 20 run for no gain. 2-10 receiver open, pass behind incomplete. 3-10; ASU takes final time out. Designed rolll left, Capers comes hard from back side pass incomplete. 4-10 punt; Hight with room and returns to ASU 31.

VU 4th: 6-34-3:12 | touchdown

1-10 @ ASU 34; play fake, Pavia rolls left, keeper out of bounds at 26. 2-2; Pavia to Stowers to the 19 for 1st. 1-10 Alexander between tackles for 9. 2-1; Alexander outside for 1st. 1-G @ ASU 7; Alexander OLG to 4 + personal foul on defense advances to the 2. Alexander hole left for rushing score. Taylor PAT.

VU 24, ASU 0

ASU 5th:

Invalid fair catch signal and ASU fails to field punt in time so drive starts at 5. 1-10; Longwell stops run for loss of 1. 3-10; keeper over the middle for 2. 4-8 rugby punt and Hight wisely lets it roll dead at VU 45.

VU 5th

2:25 left 1-10 @ VU 45; Newberry through hole over RT to ASU 49. 2-4 1/2; 2-minute warning. Cade McConnell in at center. Quick pass to Tristan Brown for 1st. 1-10 Pavia rolls right; holding on Hansen. 1-20 @ VU 47; Pavia tough throw to opposite sideline closely contested but Brown makes terrific one-handed catch for 11. 2-10 @ ASU 47; Pavia bomb to Founji in end zone great throw but DB there to knock it away. 3-10 @ VU 47; Brown runs to sticks, Pavia hits him in the numbers for a 1st. 1-10 @ ASU 32. 1-10 false start on McConnell; Vanderbilt takes time out to avoid run-off. Pass play but left side of field open and Pavia scrambles to the 28. 2-6; Pavia scrambles and reverses field throws right ruled incomplete. 3-6 Pavia hits diving Skinner at right has inches short. 4-1 hurry up half to Newberry easy 1st down but holding on Hansen. 4-11 Taylor 46-yard FG is good by plenty.

VU 27, ASU 0

ASU 6th

One kneel-down.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZhbmRlcmJpbHQucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3ZhbmRlcmJpbHQtYmxhc3RzLWFsY29ybi1zdGF0ZS01NS0w IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZ2YW5kZXJiaWx0LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdmFuZGVyYmls dC1ibGFzdHMtYWxjb3JuLXN0YXRlLTU1LTAmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2NiZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=