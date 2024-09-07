Vanderbilt got first-half touchdowns from Pavia, Alexander and Spence and a pair of Brock Taylor field goals in building a 27-0 lead at the break. The Braves had just two first downs and 29 yards at half.

Vanderbilt played turnover-free ball, though penalties (nine for 90 yards) piled up as the game got out of hand.

Hight (127) had more yards on punt returns than the Braves (71) had of total offense.

Pavia, the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, threw for 83 yards and ran for 51.

Vanderbilt wins the toss and defers

ASU 1st: 3 plays/4 yards?1:50

1-10 @ A25; Longwell stuffs run left for NG. 2-10; option left, Fontenette tackle for NG. 3-10; Longwell blitz, forces quick throw for 4. PUNT VU 1st

12:53-7:33 | FG

1-10 @ VU 31; Alexander for 3. 2-7; Pavia great fake, keeper left for 6. 3-1; Pavia play-fake and keeper left to ASU 48. 1-10 @ ASU 48; Pavia keeper left and hammered at LOS. 2-10; Alexander right big hole. 3-4; Pavia quick pass to Skinner for 1st at ASU 33. 1-10; Pavia keeper left, risky pitch high but Alexander grabs it OOB at 24. 2-1; end-around fake to Sherrill, Pavia keeper instead to the ASU 21. 1-10; time out ASU just before snap. Alexander for 3 up middle 2-7 RPO, Pavia swing pass left to the 17. 3-6; option right to Alexander, not a lot of room, stopped for no gain. 4-7 Taylor 35-yard FG good.

VU 3, ASU 0 | 5:15 left, 1st qtr.

ASU 2nd: 4-14-2:21 | interception

1-10 @ASU 23; pass left flat lots of room Zunk runs OOB after 1st down. 1-10 ASU 33; run right but Fontenette tackle for loss of 2. 2-12; pass play, rolls right Capers runs him OOB. 3-6 @ASU 37; Zunk hits QB on throw and CJ Taylor picks it off with return to ASU 17.

VU 2nd:

1-17-0:06 | touchdown

1-1 @ ASU 17; Stowers takes end-around and finds Spence open in end zone for six; Taylor PAT.

VU 10, ASU 0 ASU 3rd: 5-16-3:54 | punt

1-10 ASU 25; run for 3. 2-7; Kollie hit ballcarrier in backfield for no gain. 3-7; Vanderbilt drops back in coverage, nothing there and incomplete but defensive hold on VU. 1-10 @ ASU 39; screen left, read well, Berry and Diakate stop for gain of 2. 2-8; pass over the middle for 7. END OF 1ST QUARTER> 3-1 @ ASU 48; time out coming out of quarter break (2nd TO); run blitz and Koliie comes off the edge to get RB for loss or 2. 4-3 punt rolls dead at the VU 1 but illegal formation penalty and Hight takes the re-kick 34 yards to ASU 46.

VU 3rd: 7-46-4:20 | touchdown

1-10 @ASU 46; Pavia under pressure, scrambles right, hits Wiley on near sideline for 8. 2-2; Newberry big hole over RT for 1st. 1-10 @ ASU 33; false start. 1-15; Pavia fake and keeper between the guards for 5. 2-10; back-side blitz clean but Pavia throws a rope to the right sideline just in time to Founji. 3-2 3-TE formation and Newberry over right tackle for 1st down to 6. 1-10 Newberry for 13. 1st-goal @ 5 Pavia fake keeper left easy TD. Taylor PAT.

VU 17, ASU 0

ASU 4th: 3-0-0:50 | punt

1-10 @ ASU 20 run for no gain. 2-10 receiver open, pass behind incomplete. 3-10; ASU takes final time out. Designed rolll left, Capers comes hard from back side pass incomplete. 4-10 punt; Hight with room and returns to ASU 31.

VU 4th: 6-34-3:12 | touchdown

1-10 @ ASU 34; play fake, Pavia rolls left, keeper out of bounds at 26. 2-2; Pavia to Stowers to the 19 for 1st. 1-10 Alexander between tackles for 9. 2-1; Alexander outside for 1st. 1-G @ ASU 7; Alexander OLG to 4 + personal foul on defense advances to the 2. Alexander hole left for rushing score. Taylor PAT.

VU 24, ASU 0

ASU 5th:

Invalid fair catch signal and ASU fails to field punt in time so drive starts at 5. 1-10; Longwell stops run for loss of 1. 3-10; keeper over the middle for 2. 4-8 rugby punt and Hight wisely lets it roll dead at VU 45.

VU 5th

2:25 left 1-10 @ VU 45; Newberry through hole over RT to ASU 49. 2-4 1/2; 2-minute warning. Cade McConnell in at center. Quick pass to Tristan Brown for 1st. 1-10 Pavia rolls right; holding on Hansen. 1-20 @ VU 47; Pavia tough throw to opposite sideline closely contested but Brown makes terrific one-handed catch for 11. 2-10 @ ASU 47; Pavia bomb to Founji in end zone great throw but DB there to knock it away. 3-10 @ VU 47; Brown runs to sticks, Pavia hits him in the numbers for a 1st. 1-10 @ ASU 32. 1-10 false start on McConnell; Vanderbilt takes time out to avoid run-off. Pass play but left side of field open and Pavia scrambles to the 28. 2-6; Pavia scrambles and reverses field throws right ruled incomplete. 3-6 Pavia hits diving Skinner at right has inches short. 4-1 hurry up half to Newberry easy 1st down but holding on Hansen. 4-11 Taylor 46-yard FG is good by plenty.

VU 27, ASU 0

ASU 6th

One kneel-down.