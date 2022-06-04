Vanderbilt blasts New Mexico State in the NCAA tournament

Struggling Vanderbilt took out three weeks of frustration on New Mexico State, battering the Aggies, 21-1, in an elimination game of the NCAA tournament at Goss Field in the Corvallis (Ore.) Regional.

Spencer Jones homered among his four hits, scoring four times and driving in seven., Tate Kolwyck, Jack Bulger and Dominic Keegan added home runs and four RBIs and Calvin Hewett drove in two with one sacrifice bunt.

Kolwyck and Enrique Bradfield Jr. each had three hits with Bradfield and Kolwyck each scoring four times.

Starting pitcher Chris McElvain picked up the win, striking out 11 while allowing one run in seven innings. Brett Hansen finished the day with two scoreless innings.

Vandy, which had lost six of its last seven games, advances to play the loser of Saturday night’s San Diego-Oregon State game on Sunday in another elimination game.

Vanderbilt (37-22) put up a run in unusual fashion in the first, and started to put some distance between itself and the Aggies (24-34) in the fourth, when Jones blasted a three-run home run. The Commodores put the game out of reach in the fifth with five runs thanks to a pair of run-scoring hits and a perfectly-executed squeeze by Hewett.

McElvain, making perhaps his last collegiate appearance, wasn't his best early. He allowed a single in the first and two in each of the second and third, the last. But the junior retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth. He then struck out the side in the sixth around a walk and finished with a scoreless seventh that included two more strikeouts.

McElvain's breaking ball was especially more effective as the day wore on, and his fastball sat around 92. He threw 114 pitches on Saturday.

The Commodores scored first on an odd play in the first when Keegan flied to deep center and Bradfield Jr., who’d led off with a single, scored from third, Javier Vaz tagged and took third and made it but was tagged out when he over-slid the bag.

With two on and two out in the third, Jones homered to right-center off Pablo Cortez, scoring Bradfield and Kolwyck for a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth, Jones plated two more runs with a single to left that scored Kolwyck and Bradfield. Parker Noland followed two batters later with a double off the wall in left to score Jones.

With men on second and third with two outs, Hewett laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt down first and Keegan, running on the play, scored easily. The throw went to first and Noland, who never stopped running around third, scored without a throw.

Kolwyck and Bulger added home runs later and by that point, the rout was on.