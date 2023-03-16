Vanderbilt’s 17 hits included four home runs as the Commodores pounded Ole Miss, 12-2, at Nashville’s Hawkins Field in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams on Thursday evening.

RJ Schreck, Chris Maldonado, Parker Noland and Matthew Polk all homered for the Commodores (14-5), who run-ruled the defending national champions in eight innings. Polk, Maldonado and Jonathan Vastine led Vanderbilt with three hits each while the Rebels’ Calvin Harris had a game-high four.

Starter Carter Holton (2-0) struck out five over six innings, allowing two runs and getting the benefit of often-spectacular defense behind him. Bryce Cunningham threw two scoreless innings to finish.

Vanderbilt scored six in the eighth to end the night early. Polk and Schreck homered—the latter’s, a three-run bomb—and then Noland and Polk added two-out RBI singles.

Ole Miss starter Jack Dougherty took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) in four innings.

Vandy swung the bats well early Noland started the scoring with a two-run homer barely into the bleachers in left-center off Daugherty.

The Commodores missed opportunities for more, lining into a double play in the first and leaving men at second and third in the second.

Ole Miss tied it the next half inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Ethan Groff and a two-out single to center by Harris.

Vanderbilt then tacked on three in the fourth and one in the fifth, with Maldonado’s home run and hits from Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Davis Diaz accounting for the fourth-frame runs.

The Rebels squared the ball up well against Holton, but Polk, Bradfield and RJ Austin each had highlight-reel catches and the infield turned a double play to end the sixth, as one to end Cunningham’s seventh.

The teams play again at 6 Central on Saturday.