Vanderbilt blown out in CWS final

Vanderbilt had an awful night in every phase of the game, as Mississippi State smacked the Commodores by a 9-0 score in the College World Series final on Wednesday evening in TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., in the last game of the college baseball season.

The Commodores had one hit, made three errors, allowed 17 State base runners, and excepting a brief moment in the first inning, never seemed a threat to win.

The defending national champion (the 2020 CWS wasn't played due to Covid-19) ended the year at 49-17.

It's the first national title in any sport for the Bulldogs, who lost two of three in the regular-season series in Nashville.

Vanderbilt didn't return any regulars from that 2019 team and the inexperience showed. Its bats never got going against Will Bednar, who, pitching on short rest, no-hit Vanderbilt for six innings. Shortstop Carter Young broke up the no-hitter with one out in the eighth off Landon Sims.

State knocked ace Kumar Rocker around for five runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings in his final collegiate star.

State added four insurance runs off Chris McElvain in the seventh, including home runs by Logan Tanner and Kellum Clark.

The writing seemed to be on the wall from the game's first pitch.

State’s Rowdey Jordan hit a 92-mile-an-hour fastball to right for a single on the game’s first pitch. After a strikeout of Tanner Allen, Rocker got a gift come-backer from Kamren James for what could have been an inning-ending double play on the first pitch.

Instead, Rocker threw too far left of second baseman Parker Noland. The throw sailed into center and the Bulldogs had men on the corners.

With one out, Luke Hancock lofted a fly ball to right to score Jordan.

That one mistake cost not just a run, but also forced an additional 14 pitches, assuming the Commodores had turned the double play.

Vanderbilt appeared it might have an answer when Bednar issued two first-inning walks. But State, which played tremendous defense all night (and all throughout the College World Series), turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning on a Noland ground ball.

That's how it went most of the rest of the night with the bats. Excepting a pop-up that C.J. Rodriguez to shortstop Logan Forsythe in the second, hit didn’t hit a ball out of the infield until Brayland Skinner took a possible double away from Rodriguez in deep left to start the fifth.

In the second, Rocker walked Scotty Dubrule and Skinner to start. Forsythe drove in a run with an RBI ground-out, and after Rocker had an 0-2 count on Jordan, umpires called a pitch clock violation on Rocker even though Jordan had stepped back into the box seconds before the next pitch.

That added a ball to the count and then Rocker threw two more. Jordan then slapped a full-count pitch down the line to left for a 3-0 lead.

The bottom fell out in the fifth.

Jordan, leading off the fifth, hit an 0-2 pitch to Young, who charged and bobbled it as Jordan was awarded an infield single. Allen singled through second and then with one out, Hancock put an 0-2 pitch past first for an RBI single.

Tanner added another run-scoring single on a 2-2 pitch, knocking Rocker out of the game on his 92nd and final pitch.

McElvain got Rocker out of that jam and then pitched a scoreless sixth. But Tanner homered with one out in the seventh and it unraveled quickly from there.

Vanderbilt is now 2-2 in the CWS final series, winning in 2014 and '19, while also falling in 2015.