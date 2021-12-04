Vanderbilt blows a 12-point halftime lead, falls to SMU 84-72
After a strong start from Vanderbilt, the Commodores got embarrassed during the second half on Saturday. Despite 29 points from Scotty Pippen Jr, SMU flipped the script at Moody Coliseum, and defea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news