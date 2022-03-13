Vanderbilt bombs Wagner on Sunday to sweep series

Dominic Keegan homered and drove in four runs, as Vanderbilt beat Wagner, 15-5, to finish a sweep of a three-game series at Hawkins Field on Sunday afternoon.

Calvin Hewett and Gavin Casas each smacked their first career home runs for the Commodores (13-2), who've won 12 in a row. Grayson Moore started and pitched two scoreless innings.

Hunter Owen (2-0) got the win, throwing four innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third, when Vanderbilt erupted for six runs in that inning as well as the fourth. Keegan had a two-run homer in that inning while Casas and Tate Kolwyck each had RBI doubles.

In the fourth, Keegan and Javier Vaz had RBI doubles and Casas added a homer that scored Vaz.

According to The Tennessean's Aria Gerson, pitcher Nick Maldonado--scheduled to start today--has an oblique injury and was scratched from his start. Vanderbilt hopes to have him back next weekend.

The Commodores face Michigan at Hawkins Field at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.