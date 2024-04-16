On a beautiful night at Dugan Field, Vanderbilt and Lipscomb played in front of a sold-out crowd. The Commodores won 15-4 in a shortened six-inning game due to the run rule that was in effect.

Braden Holcomb stayed hot and opened the scoring after smoking an RBI single to left field, bringing in RJ Austin. Then, Jayden Davis singled through the right side, plating another run for the visiting VandyBoys. Matthew Polk and Troy LaNeve plated two more runs to finish a four-run 1st inning.

The Bisons responded with two runs in the bottom half after two Vandy errors led to base runners.

In the 3rd, Troy LaNeve laced an RBI double to left center to plate Jayden Davis. Immediately after that, Logan Poteet mashed a three-run bomb over the batting cages in left field. That gave the Commodores a commanding 9-2 lead heading into the bottom half of the fourth.

The fifth inning featured more Commodore action as Cam Kozeal lifted an RBI-sac fly to right field, bringing in Davis Diaz. Five more runs followed as Tim Corbin’s club scored six runs to extend the lead to 15-2.

The Bisons tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth, but that was all the Bisons had to show for.

Brennan Seiber started for the Commodores, pitching four innings of two-hit ball and five strikeouts. Meanwhile, Levi Huesman came on in relief and pitched two innings of scoreless baseball with two strikeouts. That gave way for Alex Kranzler to shut the door in the final two innings, despite surrendering two runs on three hits.

Vanderbilt got back on track, but have to turn their attention quickly to Jac Caglianone and the Florida Gators team for a three-game series beginning Thursday night at Hawkins Field.

