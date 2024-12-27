Vanderbilt cements legacy in win over Georgia Tech

Clark Lea said weeks ago that Friday’s Birmingham Bowl was a legacy game for his team. Lea’s team appeared to take that to heart as it added to its legacy on Friday by moving to 7-6 on the season and secured its first bowl win since its last trip to Birmingham in 2013 with a 35-27 win over Georgia Tech. Vanderbilt’s most exciting team in years will now go down as more than that; it will go down as winners, too.

Vanderbilt finished with a winning record for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images)

Lea’s affectionately named “team four” stunned the world with a win over No. 1 Alabama, it secured the program’s first win at Jordan Hare Stadium and it also did something that’s been done just four times throughout the program’s history. Vanderbilt went to a bowl game. And won. The Commodores didn’t just do it, either. They beat a 7-5 Georgia Tech team decisively and proved that when it’s healthy, it’s a force to be reckoned with. Vanderbilt blew Friday afternoon’s game open. Plain and simple. It saw Diego Pavia put on a show like he so often has as he’s built up his legacy this season. It saw CJ Taylor record an interception for his last hurrah in a Vanderbilt uniform. It saw Eli Stowers perform some heroics like he so often has throughout his Vanderbilt career. It also saw Vanderbilt put together a dominant half more decisively than it had than it has against a power five opponent all season. All the things that Vanderbilt fans came to know and love about their team were apparent on Friday.

Clark Lea and Vanderbilt took down Georgia Tech 35-27. (Photo by Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images)

That team will now go out in a way that Vanderbilt fans will love, a way that none of Lea's previous teams have. They'll have a winning record; and momentum. Those two things have been a rarity in Vanderbilt's program, which hasn't had a winning season it lost James Franklin in 2013. A bigger rarity; both of them together. Vanderbilt now has both to take into the new year and the transfer portal. It also has its star quarterback back. As a result, Lea's team has hope. Not just hope of another bowl eligible season, but hope of a step forward.

Sedrick Alexander and Vanderbilt picked up their seventh win on Friday. (Photo by Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images)