For the second time in as many home games, Vanderbilt captured Memorial Magic in its win over Auburn.

As Ezra Manjon flew down the lane and put the Commodores up 67-65 with .3 seconds to play, this one was cemented as an instant classic.

“I think it was just that we had one possession more, we go down on the other end and we probably don’t win this game, that was the type of game this was tonight,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

It wasn’t just a second half effort, though. For the third-straight game, Vanderbilt entered the halftime break with a lead.

The Commodores battled through a physical first half in which it only shot 30% from the field by beating Auburn at its own game.

Vanderbilt got to the free-throw line 12 times in the half and knocked down eight of them.

All of those came from senior big man Liam Robbins, who led the Commodores with 13 first-half points.

Robbins’ effort helped to put Vanderbilt up by seven but a make from 3-point range by Allen Flanigan put the score at 31-27 and cut the lead to four heading into the break.

A quick Auburn run in the opening minutes of the second half put the Commodores right back on alert. The Tigers ultimately took a lead that got as big as six.

A 2:47 Auburn scoring drought allowed Vanderbilt to regain the lead for the first time since the 12:16 mark on a Trey Thomas floater.

The Commodores traded baskets with Auburn until Manjon sealed the deal with less than a second to go.

“I got past my man, I’m always looking at the second man, I saw the big, he was kinda sticking to Liam a little bit, came a little late, so I knew I had that layup,” Manjon said of the final possession.

Stackhouse credits the final play to former Vanderbilt assistant Ed Conroy.

Jerry Stackhouse beats Auburn for the first time in his tenure

It’s been a streak of firsts for Stackhouse and his team, last week it was knocking off Tennessee for the first time in his Vanderbilt career, then it was doing the same against Florida. On Saturday, the Commodores did it again as Stackhouse picked up his first career win over Auburn.

Stackhouse’s team’s season was on life support just two weeks ago, but five games later the fourth-year coach and his team are back.

“They had us buried, but we back alive,” Stackhouse said.

Three quick takes:

Vanderbilt’s ball pressure and Intensity had a noticeable effect on Auburn

Although Stackhouse has always wanted his team to build its identity on the defensive end that hasn’t been the case for most of his fourth-season as Vanderbilt’s head coach.

Heading into Saturday night’s contest, the Commodores ranked 34th in KenPom’s offensive efficiency rating as opposed to 174th on the defensive end.

It would’ve been impossible to guess that based on how Vanderbilt came out of the gate on Saturday night.

When Vanderbilt’s offense felt disjointed, it was its defense that kept it in the game.

Stackhouse's team didn’t just limit Auburn, either. They frustrated the Tigers.

From the opening tip it felt like Wendell Green, Auburn’s leading scorer, was smothered by Ezra Manjon. Jordan Wright provided a similar feel a few minutes later after pressuring Auburn guard KD Johnson out to the half court line and forcing a turnover to energize the Vanderbilt student section.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anyone guard Wendell Green as well as he did,” Stackhouse said of Manjon.

That tandem along with the rest of Vanderbilt’s backcourt effectively made Auburn one dimensional for much of Saturday’s game. Auburn’s backcourt of Green, Johnson, Allen Flanigan, Tre Donaldson, and Zep Jasper combined for just three first-half points. That led to near the entirety of the Tigers’ first-half points coming through the post.

Auburn shot 50% from the field in the second half, but the 36.7% that Vanderbilt held them to in the first half ultimately kept the Commodores in the game.

It feels repetitive, but it's impossible to write this story without talking about Liam Robbins

It feels like a cop out to continue to talk about Robbins, but it's almost impossible not to.

In Jordan Wright’s eyes there may not even be enough of an emphasis on Robbins’ performance. When asked what the key to Vanderbilt’s winning streak was, the veteran wing had a simple answer.

“Getting the ball to Liam Robbins, he’s been playing like the best player in the country these past couple games,” Wright said.

Robbins had made things look easy while averaging 22.25 points per game in Vanderbilt’s last four games. That wasn’t the case on Saturday, but that may have made things more impressive.

The 7-footer went just 3-for-10 against Auburn’s physical frontcourt, but still charted 24 points. That was a result of the senior forward getting to the line 20 times and knocking down 17 free throws along with a 3-pointer.

That statline isn’t just a testament to Robbins’ ability to get to the line, it’s also about his growth as a player. A month ago a statline like this probably doesn’t come from Robbins but with the development he’s had on the perimeter and his fearlessness this is even more possible.

This team may have more than magic, it may have a chance to do something after the SEC tournament

An NCAA tournament berth won’t be an easy feat for Vanderbilt. But after the last five games, who’s to bet against Stackhouse’s team.

A group that once seemed to have low odds of sniffing the postseason is now feeling themselves.

It’s not just feel, either. The Commodores now have four quad-one wins on their rèsumè, have won five games in a row, and maybe most importantly have belief in each other.

“We were confident at the end of that game, we have so many pieces, I knew something was gonna open up,” Manjon said, “We don’t really get frazzled in those type of situations.”

What may be most appealing when thinking about the future is the multitude of ways in which the Commodores have won.

When the shots haven’t fallen over the last five games, which hasn’t been often, Vanderbilt has found a way to stay in games in other ways. When Vanderbilt’s defense hasn’t gotten stops, the offense has stepped up.

A few months ago when Vanderbilt lost to Grambling State, it shouldn’t have been a shock, that’s who this team was back then. But a few months later it isn’t a shock that it beat Auburn because that may just be who this team is now.

Recruiting Notes:

Vanderbilt class of 2024 target Travis Perry was in the building for an unofficial visit on Saturday.

Vanderbilt commits Carter Lang, Karris Bilal, and Isaiah West were in attendance, as well.



