Vanderbilt comes back to earth, gets humbled in inexplicable loss

Atlanta, GA--Vanderbilt was humbled on Saturday night. A team that was on top of the world and thinking big for the season's first two weeks looked human in a way that it hadn't yet on Saturday. Vanderbilt quickly fell from the top of the world to rock bottom as it fell 32-29 to Georgia State. Instead of affirming what it had shown in its first two weeks, Vanderbilt fell into the temptation of the demons of its past.

Vanderbilt lost in a way that it has far too often on Saturday. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

The temptation to believe that it is good enough to come in and beat a team like this regardless of its intensity has plagued this program far too often over the years. Clark Lea's team got a wake up call on Saturday that they aren't. That wake up call may have cost Lea and his group a chance at bowl eligibility and a season in which it shocked everyone as underdogs. On Saturday, Vanderbilt was victim to Georgia State taking on that same mindset and exploiting its lack of one. The swagger was gone on Saturday night. The edge was gone. The affirmation of change was, too. For the first time in 2024, this looked like the same old program with the same old mentality.

Diego Pavia was banged up on Saturday as Vanderbilt fell to Georgia State. (Photo by Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)