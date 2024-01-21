The Commodores are 1-37 in Knoxville all time and haven't beaten Tennessee during Shea Ralph's tenure.

Vanderbilt's struggle to string together points at the end of the game resulted in a loss at Tennessee, 73-64.

Former Lady Vol, Justine Pissott, opened up the rivalry by hitting a 3-pointer.

After the shot by Pissott, Vanderbilt's offense slowed down, until Tennessee was stumped for over two minutes.

Despite improving its offense over the last few games, Vanderbilt struggled due to its lack of size. Tennessee led at the end of the first quarter, 20-17.

After moving past an uncomfortable first ten minutes, Vanderbilt found a rhythm.

The Commodores got down by seven, but no less than that. They pulled themselves back into it.

A 3-pointer by Aga Makurat brought some life and Vanderbilt made its last four shots attempted in the second quarter.

Jordyn Oliver beat the buzzer to tie it at 33 going into halftime.

The second half started the same way as the first, a 3-pointer by Justine Pissott.

The third quarter had a feel just like the the second.

Neither team had a lead more than four points, which was obtained by Tennessee right before the end of the quarter. Vanderbilt was down, 51-47, with 10 minutes left to play.

Jordyn Cambridge kicked off the fourth quarter by draining a 3-pointer, but was immediately countered by a 3-pointer from Tennessee.

Tennessee pulled ahead midway through the quarter, until Vanderbilt went on a 6-0 run. The Commodores were able to tie it at 62 with four minutes left.

After the tie, Vanderbilt had its struggles. It gave up a 6-0 run and went on a drought of 3:16.

With a bad time for a drought, Tennessee was able to pull away at the end of the game.

The Commodores were dealt their third loss of the season. They fell to the Lady Vols, 73-64.

Iyana Moore led Vanderbilt with 19 points and five assists.