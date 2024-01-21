Vanderbilt comes up short to in-state rival
Vanderbilt's struggle to string together points at the end of the game resulted in a loss at Tennessee, 73-64.
The Commodores are 1-37 in Knoxville all time and haven't beaten Tennessee during Shea Ralph's tenure.
Former Lady Vol, Justine Pissott, opened up the rivalry by hitting a 3-pointer.
After the shot by Pissott, Vanderbilt's offense slowed down, until Tennessee was stumped for over two minutes.
Despite improving its offense over the last few games, Vanderbilt struggled due to its lack of size. Tennessee led at the end of the first quarter, 20-17.
After moving past an uncomfortable first ten minutes, Vanderbilt found a rhythm.
The Commodores got down by seven, but no less than that. They pulled themselves back into it.
A 3-pointer by Aga Makurat brought some life and Vanderbilt made its last four shots attempted in the second quarter.
Jordyn Oliver beat the buzzer to tie it at 33 going into halftime.
The second half started the same way as the first, a 3-pointer by Justine Pissott.
The third quarter had a feel just like the the second.
Neither team had a lead more than four points, which was obtained by Tennessee right before the end of the quarter. Vanderbilt was down, 51-47, with 10 minutes left to play.
Jordyn Cambridge kicked off the fourth quarter by draining a 3-pointer, but was immediately countered by a 3-pointer from Tennessee.
Tennessee pulled ahead midway through the quarter, until Vanderbilt went on a 6-0 run. The Commodores were able to tie it at 62 with four minutes left.
After the tie, Vanderbilt had its struggles. It gave up a 6-0 run and went on a drought of 3:16.
With a bad time for a drought, Tennessee was able to pull away at the end of the game.
The Commodores were dealt their third loss of the season. They fell to the Lady Vols, 73-64.
Iyana Moore led Vanderbilt with 19 points and five assists.
Three quick takes
Big size difference between the two teams
Since the game started, it was very clear that Tennessee was a lot bigger than Vanderbilt. That isn't the whole reason that Vanderbilt lost, but it played a part.
Tennessee's starting lineup had some size that Vanderbilt could match up until there were some substitutions.
Vanderbilt had to handle two players that were 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6. Sacha Washington, who guarded the paint, stands at 6-foot-2.
Due to the size advantage, Tennessee was able to outrebound Vanderbilt, 35-25.
Scoring drought at the end was poor timing
Vanderbilt made a push at the end of the fourth quarter. After tying it at 62 with four minutes, it seemed that the momentum was on its side.
That was unfortunately not the case for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt did not score in the last 3:16 of the fourth quarter. It committed three turnovers in that timespan as well.
Tennessee took advantage and went on an 8-0 run, which was a poor time for Vanderbilt to go on a drought. It's safe to say that was the biggest factor in the loss.
Homecoming for Justine Pissott
Justine Pissott returned to Knoxville for the first time since playing for Tennessee.
Pissott hit the first basket of the contest, which was a 3-pointer.
She finished the afternoon shooting three of nine from the field, and three of six from behind the arc. She added three rebounds as well.
Pissott and the Commodores will have another try at Tennessee when the Lady Vols come to Memorial on February 18th.