As expected, high school outfielders Robert Hassell III and Pete Crow-Armstrong- -both Vanderbilt commitments--went in the first round of Wednesday's MLB Draft.

The San Diego Padres took Hassell eighth overall, while the New York Mets selected Armstrong with the 19th pick.

Hassell, the two-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year from nearby Independence High in Franklin, is regarded as one of the best overall high school hitters in class, and also grades as an above-average defender.

Slot value for that pick is $5.18 million.

Crow-Armstrong is one of the best defensive outfielders in the draft. The high school senior has a solid hit tool with the potential for future power. Crow-Armstrong boosted his draft stock with a good, though abbreviated, spring.

Slot value for the Mets' pick is $3.36 million.

Wednesday night's first round spans 37 picks. Earlier, the Toronto Blue Jays picked Vanderbilt junior Austin Martin fifth overall.