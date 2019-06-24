OMAHA, Neb. | Game 1 of the finals of the College World Series was everything Vanderbilt didn’t want it to be.

Michigan pounded three Vanderbilt pitchers for 14 hits, including two home runs, beating the Commodores, 7-4 on Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park. Four Wolverines had multi-hit games, including shortstop Jack Blomgren, who had three.

Vandy fell behind 4-0 after an inning and a half, but rallied to get within a run. But Zach King gave up a two-run home run to first baseman Jimmy Kerr in the top of the seventh and Patrick Raby gave up a solo shot to catcher Joe Donovan in the eighth.

Meanwhile, Michigan (50-20) ace Tommy Henry threw 8 1/3 innings and limited VU to seven hits and three runs. It's the fourth time Henry (110) has eclipsed 100 pitches in the NCAA Tournament, and followed last week's complete-game, three-hit shutout of Florida State in the CWS.

“Well, I think the difference was certainly Tommy Henry,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "Their aggressiveness offensively, but you have to give that kid a lot of credit. He threw a lot of strikes. He minimized damage when he had to. When he found himself in a little bit of trouble, he was able to negate our offense. He did a really good job. He didn't allow many base runners, and as I said, he just kind of forced the action a little bit with his fastball and his off-speed stuff.

"He made it very difficult on us, and they played some pretty good defense.”

Right-hander Jeff Criswell, who’s been a starter for the Wolverines most of the year, but closed for the third time in Omaha, got the last two outs on nine pitches.

Vanderbilt right fielder J.J. Bleday blasted a solo homer, his 27th of the season, in the sixth.

VU (57-12) has to beat Michigan on both Tuesday and Wednesday to win the national title.

Kumar Rocker will start for the Commodores on Tuesday. Michigan has not announced a starter, but coach Erik Bakich mentioned Criswell as a possible starter, or “a committee-type-of-thing” for Tuesday.

Falling behind in counts is a recipe for disaster, and that was the blueprint for what went wrong on Monday.

Starter Drake Fellows walked DH Jordan Nwogu on five pitches to start the game. Jesse Franklin singled to center on the next pitch, but center fielder Pat DeMarco threw Nwogu out taking third.

Relief was temporary. Right fielder Jordan Brewer then hammered a 3-1 pitch into the right-field corner to score a run; he settled for a double after tripping rounding second.

With two out, third baseman Blake Nelson singled through the left side for a second run.

Fellows walked Michigan’s No. 7 and 8 hitters, Blomgren and catcher Joe Donovan, to start the second before the next man, Ako Thomas, doubled to left to score the third run. A fourth scored on a Franklin ground-out.

“We didn't command the count early, and they jumped us, and just our inability to get on the right side of the count led them to some very positive situations and aggressive swings,” Corbin said.

Vandy got two back in the bottom of the inning. Catcher Philip Clarke singled to left on the first pitch and with two out, second baseman Harrison Ray smashed a single down the line off Nelson’s glove. DH Ty Duvall laced a single to center and then a passed ball cut the lead in half.

King got a big strikeout of Nwogu to get Fellows out of a two-on, two-out jam in the sixth. When Bleday blasted one over the bullpen and into the seats in right, the Commodores were within one.

But the game turned for good in the seventh.

Brewer reached on an infield single that went to replay but stood. Kerr then drove an 0-2 pitch well out to right for a two-run shot. It’s the first homer King’s given up all season.

Raby entered in the eighth and gave up a long homer to Donovan for the final UM run.

Game 2 starts at 6 Central and will be televised on ESPN.