OMAHA, Neb. | Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker threw 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball, leading the Commodores past Michigan, 4-1, in Game 2 of the finals of the College World Series in TD Ameritrade Park on Tuesday evening.

The Commodores (58-12) didn’t manage much offense, getting six hits all evening. But Michigan handed the Commodores a pair of runs on sixth-inning wild pitches after Austin Martin’s ground-out scored the game’s first run. Catcher Philip Clarke added a seventh-inning solo homer.

On the other hand, Rocker (12-5) didn't need much help. The freshman threw 104 pitches and struck out 11. He allowed two walks and three hits, all singles, and didn't hit a batter.

Closer Tyler Brown threw 2 2/3 innings to finish, needing 40 pitches to complete his evening.

"We had the right guy on the mound. I was asked a lot of questions about him prior to today and the thing I knew he would give us was 'compete,'" VU coach Tim Corbin said of Rocker.

"It's pretty incredible, but I'd say the main thing is, it's comforting as our team to do what he does on a daily basis and a weekly basis," Clarke said of Rocker.

Vanderbilt advances to a winner-take-all game for the national title on Wednesday at 6. VU is expected to start with right-hander Mason Hickman, while Michigan (50-21) will likely counter with right-hander Karl Kauffmann.

The Commodores hit some balls hard early with nothing to show for it. Finally, a little help from Michigan in the middle innings helped jump-start the offense.

"We were squeezing it. It reminded me of the Duke second game, honestly," Corbin said, adding, "We were chasing some off-speed pitches that were off the plate."

Wolverine starter Isaiah Page (four innings, five strikeouts, no walks) befuddled Vanderbilt for four full innings until Harrison Ray led off the fifth with a single to left.

With a lefty up, UM went to Benjamin Keizer to pitch to left-handed DH Ty Duvall. Keizer got what looked like a double-play ball up the middle from Duvall on the first pitch.

But the ball went through shortstop Jack Blomgren’s legs for an error and Vandy had men on the corners.

Later in the inning, Martin grounded softly to third and got a run in.

Center fielder Pat DeMarco laced a single to left to start the sixth and Scott walked. Ray sacrificed each over before the Wolverines went to right-hander Jack Weisenburger, who worked the count to 3-2 before throwing a wild pitch to walk Duvall and bring in a run.

With first baseman Julian Infante at the plate, Weisenberger uncorked another one past the catcher for a second run in the inning.

Vandy finally generated offense without help in the seventh, when Clarke lined an Angelo Smith pitch just into the bullpen in right.

Brown uncharacteristically struggled to throw strikes upon replacing Rocker, who lefty him with a man on second and one out. He gave up an Ako Thomas single to score Rocker's run. He struck out Dominic Clementi and then walked Jesse Franklin with two outs.

But the junior came back to get Big Ten Player of the Year Jordan Brewer looking on a 1-2 pitch and keep the lead at three before retiring the side in order in the eighth and ninth.

Corbin said that Brown, and every other pitcher on staff, should be ready to throw tomorrow, though that would presumably exclude Drake Fellows, who started and threw 114 pitches on Monday.