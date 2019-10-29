We start our breakdown of the 2019-20 basketball roster with a closer look at Clevon Brown, the team's only scholarship senior.

Brown played sparingly as a freshman under Bryce Drew, who replaced the fired Stallings. The 17 minutes he played in VU's disastrous game at MTSU was his most that season. There were occasional flashes of good things, like a three-block game in 13 minutes against eventual Final Four participant South Carolina.

As a sophomore, he played a then-career-high 25 minutes in VU's opening-night win over Austin Peay, scoring a career-high 13 points and blocking three shots. It didn't much translate: Brown didn't play that much again until a Jan. 27 upset of TCU, during which he pulled a key rebound in the game's final minute. He set a new high in minutes the next game (31) as well as a career high for rebounds (seven) in an overtime loss at Kentucky.

Brown's most memorable game came in a March 3, 2018 win at Ole Miss. He played 30 minutes, scored six points and swatted a career-high eight shots in what's still the Commodores' last win over an SEC team.

Last year was much of the same. He tied the eight-block high in a March 2 loss at Texas A&M, while tying his career rebound high the same night. His minutes hovered in the teens most of the season.