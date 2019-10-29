Vanderbilt Commodores basketball roster breakdown: Clevon Brown
We start our breakdown of the 2019-20 basketball roster with a closer look at Clevon Brown, the team's only scholarship senior.
"eFG" is a player's effective field goal mark, while "TS" is "true shooting percentage," a metric that combines field goal and free throw success.
"P - R - A - B - S/70" is a player's per-70-possession average in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.
Pre-Vanderbilt
Kevin Stallings won a recruiting battle against Texas, Brown's home-state team, when Brown committed to VU on Sept. 29, 2015. Brown chose VU over Notre Dame, Illinois, Purdue, Rice, Oklahoma State, Miami, SMU and Auburn.
|Year
|Min
|eFG - FT - TS%
|P - R - A - B - S/per 70
|A/TO
|
16-17
|
259
|
47 - 58 - 51
|
8.9 - 8.1 - 0.5 - 2.3 - 0.2
|
0.2
|
17-18
|
543
|
50 - 45 - 53
|
9.7 - 7.6 - 1.3 - 3.3 - 0.7
|
0.3
|
18-19
|
529
|
49 - 46 - 54
|
8.0 - 6.9 - 1.3 - 3.0 - 0.5
|
0.7
At Vanderbilt
Brown played sparingly as a freshman under Bryce Drew, who replaced the fired Stallings. The 17 minutes he played in VU's disastrous game at MTSU was his most that season. There were occasional flashes of good things, like a three-block game in 13 minutes against eventual Final Four participant South Carolina.
As a sophomore, he played a then-career-high 25 minutes in VU's opening-night win over Austin Peay, scoring a career-high 13 points and blocking three shots. It didn't much translate: Brown didn't play that much again until a Jan. 27 upset of TCU, during which he pulled a key rebound in the game's final minute. He set a new high in minutes the next game (31) as well as a career high for rebounds (seven) in an overtime loss at Kentucky.
Brown's most memorable game came in a March 3, 2018 win at Ole Miss. He played 30 minutes, scored six points and swatted a career-high eight shots in what's still the Commodores' last win over an SEC team.
Last year was much of the same. He tied the eight-block high in a March 2 loss at Texas A&M, while tying his career rebound high the same night. His minutes hovered in the teens most of the season.
2019-20 outlook
Coach Jerry Stackhouse made it clear this summer that he believes Brown is VU's best post player. While his stat lines (outside blocks) are underwhelming (and it's a little concerning that he's regressed as a free throw shooter), there may be more than meets the eye with Brown.
First, he could benefit from a new coaching staff. Brown was the No. 118 player out of high school, with no shortage of suitors. The previous staff was underwhelming in terms of development, so perhaps a fresh start helps.
Second, while Brown's never much stood out except for those 8-block games, there's a common theme in the games highlighted above: VU either won them, or had some of its better near-misses when Brown played well. So, maybe there's some hidden value that doesn't always find the stat sheet.
There also might be a shell of a 3-point shooter in there: Brown hit 29.6 percent of his tries behind the arc as a freshman, his best single-season mark.
Brown is going to start and play a lot. The Commodores need those flashes of Brown's best attributes to show up night-in and night-out given how much VU lacks depth and proven talent in the post.