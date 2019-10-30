Vanderbilt Commodores basketball roster breakdown: Saben Lee
Here's a look at Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee in our latest installment of the hoops roster preview.
"eFG" is a player's effective field goal mark, while "TS" is "true shooting percentage," a metric that combines field goal and free throw success.
"P - R - A - B - S/70" is a player's per-70-possession average in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.
Pre-Vanderbilt
Lee was ex-coach Bryce Drew's first Vanderbilt commitment in June of 2016. The high-flying guard was the No. 112 prospect in the 2017 class.
|Year
|Min
|eFG - FT - TS%
|P - R - A - B - S/per 70
|A/TO
|
17-18
|
857
|
51 - 73 - 62
|
16.6 - 4.7 - 4.9 - 0.2 - 1.9
|
1.4
|
18-19
|
1042
|
51 - 68 - 65
|
15.6 - 4.1 - 4.7 - 0.2 - 1.3
|
1.4
At Vanderbilt
Lee started 29 of 32 games as a freshman combo guard and was an immediate part of the rotation, scoring 19 in a loss at Belmont in his second college game. An early highlight came when Lee, playing in his hometown of Tempe, dropped 24 points on Arizona State in his 10th career game. He scored 23 against Alabama in his second Southeastern Conference game, but his best all-around game (19 points, nine assists, 8-of-12 shooting) came against Texas A&M on Feb. 24.
Lee was set to play mostly at the two last year. Then, Darius Garland got hurt in late November and Lee became the default point guard. There were moments, like 24-point games against Alabama and Oklahoma. But the point role didn't seem to naturally suit Lee--especially when it came to kicking the ball out--and consequently, there were also lots of turnovers; Lee had at least four of them in nine of VU's last 17 games.
Statistically, Lee's best career game came last year vs. Tennessee State. He scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, 7-of-9 from the line, three assists and two turnovers. According to Ken Pomeroy, he finished 17th in America in free throw rate, which is, free throw attempts to field goal attempts.
2019-20 outlook
Lee regressed a hair in almost every category last season. However, context is important: Garland was set to get nearly all the point guard minutes, leaving Lee to play 90 percent of the season at a position he was mostly being transitioned away from ever since the end of 2017-18.
The team's lack of depth also hurt Lee as much as anyone on the team. Lee played at least 35 minutes in nine of VU's last 10 games. One could argue the fatigue showed late in the season. He turned the ball over at least four times in five of those contests, and his free-throw shooting suffered: Lee was 8-for-20 over the last five contests.
Coach Jerry Stackhouse brought freshman Scotty Pippen in to run the point. Lee's not a great shooter, but, he could still utilize his best attribute--which is slashing to the hole and soaring above defenders for dunks, which he often either converts, or gets fouled, or sometimes, both--to his advantage. And not having ball-handing responsibilities might help Lee have a little more left over in the tank for those trips to the foul line.
Lee will probably start at the point to begin the season. There are attributes of a good SEC player here, and if Pippen can grab the point-guard job early and let Lee be a secondary ball-handler, it's not hard to imagine Lee taking a step forward as a junior.