Here's a look at Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee in our latest installment of the hoops roster preview.

Saben Lee skies for a lay-up against Arizona State. (Joe Camporeale, USA Today)

"eFG" is a player's effective field goal mark, while "TS" is "true shooting percentage," a metric that combines field goal and free throw success. "P - R - A - B - S/70" is a player's per-70-possession average in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

Pre-Vanderbilt

Lee was ex-coach Bryce Drew's first Vanderbilt commitment in June of 2016. The high-flying guard was the No. 112 prospect in the 2017 class.

Saben Lee career stats Year Min eFG - FT - TS% P - R - A - B - S/per 70 A/TO 17-18 857 51 - 73 - 62 16.6 - 4.7 - 4.9 - 0.2 - 1.9 1.4 18-19 1042 51 - 68 - 65 15.6 - 4.1 - 4.7 - 0.2 - 1.3 1.4

At Vanderbilt

Lee started 29 of 32 games as a freshman combo guard and was an immediate part of the rotation, scoring 19 in a loss at Belmont in his second college game. An early highlight came when Lee, playing in his hometown of Tempe, dropped 24 points on Arizona State in his 10th career game. He scored 23 against Alabama in his second Southeastern Conference game, but his best all-around game (19 points, nine assists, 8-of-12 shooting) came against Texas A&M on Feb. 24. Lee was set to play mostly at the two last year. Then, Darius Garland got hurt in late November and Lee became the default point guard. There were moments, like 24-point games against Alabama and Oklahoma. But the point role didn't seem to naturally suit Lee--especially when it came to kicking the ball out--and consequently, there were also lots of turnovers; Lee had at least four of them in nine of VU's last 17 games. Statistically, Lee's best career game came last year vs. Tennessee State. He scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, 7-of-9 from the line, three assists and two turnovers. According to Ken Pomeroy, he finished 17th in America in free throw rate, which is, free throw attempts to field goal attempts.

2019-20 outlook