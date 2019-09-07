Here's a look at what went right and wrong and what was notable in our defensive report card feature following VU's 42-24 loss to Purdue.

Rondale runs for some of the 220 yards he gained against VU. (Sandra Dukes, USA Today)

What went right

For at least a quarter, effort and execution were fairly good. VU held Purdue to three-and-outs its first two possessions, and also got one on Purdue’s last drive of the first half. When Purdue got things going later in the half, the Commodores did a good job of open-field tackling, especially on screens. Safety DashanJerkins made a huge hit on tight end Brycen Hopkins to break up a 22-yard pass that would have given Purdue a first down inside the Vandy 5, though Purdue scored later on the drive thanks to penalties. And while it didn't really matter, Purdue never ran the ball well all day, going for just 31 yards and 1.7 per carry.

What went wrong

It was a comedy of errors and missed execution from about the second quarter on. Cornerback Cam Watkins' hold negated his own pick. Purdue then moved the ball into VU territory before Tae Daley was flagged for targeting, though in Daley’s defense, it was a tough spot to avoid. Purdue got a touchdown later on that third-quarter drive. Defensive lineman Rutger Reitmaier jumped offsides to negate a third-down stop on Purdue’s first possession of the second half. Purdue converted with a short throw on the next play to set up a first down on the other side of midfield. On the next snap, quarterback Elijah Sindelar had all kinds of time, rolled right and under-threw a ball to wide receiver Jared Sparks far downfield. Watkins had a shot at a pick, but instead over-ran the ball and it fell into Sparks’s hands for an easy touchdown.

In the first half, VU failed to get a pass rush on Purdue’s third drive time and time again, and that hurt. It allowed Purdue a completion into VU territory on the first play of Purdue’s third possession. Wide receiver Rondale Moore beat defensive back Alan George for 19 on third and long to the VU 28 and then more good protection set up a 14-yard throw underneath. Hopkins then scored on a 12-yard catch over the middle.

On the next drive, VU pinned Purdue at its 2, but three killer penalties allowed Purdue go sustain a long drive inside the Vandy 25. On that drive, Sindelar had all kinds of time to hit Payne Durham for 26. Later in the possession, linebacker Lashaun Paulino-Bell jumped offside on third-and-15, negating a Dayo Odeyingbo sack. VU held to an incompletion on the next play, but linebacker Dimitri Moore was called for hold, giving Purdue a first down instead of fourth-and-13 near midfield. Yet-another penalty later in the drive negated a Jerkins interception, and on the same play, Reitmaier hit Sindelar late to give Purdue a first down at the Vandy 39. The drive resulted in a missed field goal, but Purdue held the ball for 5:35. Those were just the mistakes in terms of mental things. As the game wore on, VU just couldn't keep up with Moore downfield and couldn't generate a pass rush, and, in short, couldn't do anything right.

Player of the Game

For lack of a better idea, I'll give the honor to freshman safety Dashaun Jerkins, who, in addition to a having VU's lone pass break-up and a wiped-out interception, led the team in total tackles (11), solo tackles (seven). It's the second-straight week Jerkins has gotten our POTG honor.

Final analysis and grade