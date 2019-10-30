Evans came to VU as a wing with terrific athletic and leaping ability. He chose Vanderbilt over a handful of major and mid-major offers on August 7, 2016.

Evans came to Vanderbilt without a true position, and has played various roles for the Commodores since his arrival, even filling in at point from time to time.

Evans showed a few things as a freshman: a 14-point game in 13 minutes, against Houston Baptist on Dec. 14, 13 points in 29 minutes vs. Auburn (Feb. 3) and then his best effort, a 14-point, 20-minute outing at Ole Miss on March 3 in which Evans was 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line, while pulling five rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Last year, Evans scored 16 in Vandy's 120-85 win over Savannah State. He scored double figures three more times (all 10-point outings) on Dec. 1 (N.C. State), Tennessee State (Dec. 29; he added four assists that day) and at Georgia (Jan. 9). In Southeastern Conference play, Evans saw the floor for more than half the game just three times: at Georgia, at Missouri (Feb. 2) at at Texas A&M (Mar. 2).