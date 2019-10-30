Vanderbilt Commodores roster breakdown: Max Evans
Here's a look at Vanderbilt guard Max Evans in our latest installment of the hoops roster preview.
Pre-Vanderbilt
Evans came to VU as a wing with terrific athletic and leaping ability. He chose Vanderbilt over a handful of major and mid-major offers on August 7, 2016.
|Year
|Min
|eFG - FT - TS%
|P - R - A - B - S/per 70
|A/TO
|
17-18
|
378
|
45 - 85 - 56
|
12.7 - 6.2 - 1.6 - 0 - 1.0
|
0.6
|
18-19
|
418
|
47 - 63 - 56
|
11.3 - 4.0 - 3.4 - 0.9 - 0.0
|
1.2
At Vanderbilt
Evans came to Vanderbilt without a true position, and has played various roles for the Commodores since his arrival, even filling in at point from time to time.
Evans showed a few things as a freshman: a 14-point game in 13 minutes, against Houston Baptist on Dec. 14, 13 points in 29 minutes vs. Auburn (Feb. 3) and then his best effort, a 14-point, 20-minute outing at Ole Miss on March 3 in which Evans was 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line, while pulling five rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Last year, Evans scored 16 in Vandy's 120-85 win over Savannah State. He scored double figures three more times (all 10-point outings) on Dec. 1 (N.C. State), Tennessee State (Dec. 29; he added four assists that day) and at Georgia (Jan. 9). In Southeastern Conference play, Evans saw the floor for more than half the game just three times: at Georgia, at Missouri (Feb. 2) at at Texas A&M (Mar. 2).
2019-20 outlook
This summer, coach Jerry Stackhouse made Evans's role clear to me when I previewed the Commodores for Blue Ribbon, saying, "He's going to play for us, because that's who we are." What Stackhouse meant by this is that VU is going to play a tough, defensive-oriented style, and Evans fits the mold of what he's asking.
What remains to be seen is if he's able to add offensive skill.
Hidden in last year's miserable year were some small improvements. Evans shot 33.3 percent behind the arc last year; a couple more percentage points, and he becomes a legit threat there. More notably, he doubled his assist-to turnover ratio and handed out over twice as many assists per 70 possessions as he had the year before.
It's clear Evans will start with a significant role. If he can add some offensive skill, then he's a candidate to be a significant supporting player.