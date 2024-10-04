PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Vanderbilt confident heading into matchup with No. 1 Alabama

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Nashville, TENN--Clark Lea's team certainly isn't afraid of No. 1 Alabama.

Despite Alabama's 23-game win streak against it, the Crimson Tide outscoring the Commodores 148-3 in their last three matchups and a 55-0 loss in the lone matchup of head coach Clark Lea's tenure, Vanderbilt feels it has a chance to defy history on Saturday.

Vanderbilt safety CJ Taylor feels as if this opportunity will be different.

CJ Taylor made a declaration ahead of Saturday’s game.
CJ Taylor made a declaration ahead of Saturday’s game. (CJ Taylor's Instagram)
Taylor doesn't just feel that it could be. He feels it will be.

"Every day we come in here we’re looking to answer questions," Taylor said. "I think in the next 48 hours we’re gonna answer a lot.

"We’re very excited. I think people are forgetting to remember this is the same team that played USF a few weeks ago, so we’re confident."

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia echoed that confidence, but didn't make any declarations.

"We got a team full of dawgs who prepare every week like they want to play on Sundays and so with that, the only person that knows who's going to win on Saturday is God," Pavia said. "The whole team is fired up to go out there on Saturday."

Diego Pavia is confident in Vanderbilt ahead of its matchup with Alabama.
Diego Pavia is confident in Vanderbilt ahead of its matchup with Alabama. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Pavia knows the history involved with the matchup. He likely knows how Vanderbilt has been written off as a result of it.

He's disregarded that, though.

"This is a whole new team," Pavia said. "In the NIL era, every team will be different every single year."

Taylor has been around for Vanderbilt's worst losses under Lea. He's seen what its locker room is like after embarrassing outings against ETSU and UNLV. Now he feels as if he'll get to experience the mountaintop.

"They have good players, we have good players," Taylor said. "Good players make plays and I think we’re gonna make more than them."

