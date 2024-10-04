Nashville, TENN--Clark Lea's team certainly isn't afraid of No. 1 Alabama. Despite Alabama's 23-game win streak against it, the Crimson Tide outscoring the Commodores 148-3 in their last three matchups and a 55-0 loss in the lone matchup of head coach Clark Lea's tenure, Vanderbilt feels it has a chance to defy history on Saturday. Vanderbilt safety CJ Taylor feels as if this opportunity will be different.

CJ Taylor made a declaration ahead of Saturday’s game. (CJ Taylor's Instagram)

Taylor doesn't just feel that it could be. He feels it will be. "Every day we come in here we’re looking to answer questions," Taylor said. "I think in the next 48 hours we’re gonna answer a lot. "We’re very excited. I think people are forgetting to remember this is the same team that played USF a few weeks ago, so we’re confident." Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia echoed that confidence, but didn't make any declarations. "We got a team full of dawgs who prepare every week like they want to play on Sundays and so with that, the only person that knows who's going to win on Saturday is God," Pavia said. "The whole team is fired up to go out there on Saturday."

Diego Pavia is confident in Vanderbilt ahead of its matchup with Alabama. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)