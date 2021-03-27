COLUMBIA, Mo. – The top-ranked Vanderbilt baseball program rallied to a 3-1 victory over Missouri on Saturday evening at Taylor Stadium. With the win, the Commodores earn the series sweep over the Tigers, while improving to 19-3 (5-1, SEC) in Southeastern Conference play.





Vanderbilt battled from behind after Missouri jumped out to an early 1-0 lead. The Commodores scored two runs in the sixth before adding one more in the ninth to put the game away and claim their 12th consecutive road win in SEC play – a streak that dates back to 2019.

Sophomore Thomas Schultz provided the Commodores with a solid outing. The right-hander worked 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out two batters before turning it over to the bullpen.

Schultz was followed by fellow sophomore Nick Maldonado, who worked 3.0 scoreless frames. Maldonado allowed just one hit across his outing, while picking up four strikeouts.

Closer Luke Murphy notched his fourth save of the season, working the ninth inning to secure the Vanderbilt victory.

Missouri struck first in the finale, scoring one run in the bottom of the second. The Tigers used a two-out walk followed by a single to place runners on first and second. One batter later, a single up the middle brought across the game’s first run to put Missouri in front, 1-0.

Vanderbilt broke into the scoring column with two runs in the sixth to take a one-run lead. Isaiah Thomas began things with a leadoff double to left center to put a runner in scoring position. Cooper Davis followed up by a laying down a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher, while an errant throw to first allowed Thomas to come around and score.

The inning continued as Jayson Gonzalez lined a single through the left side, before Carter Young drew a walk to load the bases. Dominic Keegan brought across the second run of the frame with a RBI groundout to third base, placing Vandy ahead, 2-1.

The Commodores added insurance in the ninth, plating one run to extend the lead. With one down, Keegan ripped a double down the third base line. Two batters later, Parker Noland sent a single through the right side to score Keegan and set the tally at 3-1, the eventual final.

Vanderbilt returns to action on Tuesday evening, welcoming Tennessee Tech to Hawkins Field. The two teams are set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch, with action airing live on SEC Network+.