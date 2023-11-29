A night with an odd feel from the beginning ended in an 80-62 Vanderbilt loss to Boston College in the ACC/SEC challenge. The Commodores now sit at 3-4 with three losses to teams outside KenPom's top 100.

Vanderbilt fell to 3-4 on Wednesday night. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

Vanderbilt trailed by as much as 24 at one point en route to its 18-point loss. The Commodores also never led this one. After a challenging last few days for Vanderbilt's players, it felt like this one was going to be difficult for Vanderbilt's guys to get up for a basketball game. “Obviously, Lee Dort was arrested earlier this week," Jerry Stackhouse said. "That’s something we take very, very seriously here. It’s been a rough couple of days for our guys.” A first half with no offensive flow and few defensive answers ended in Vanderbilt trailing 44-23 to the ACC's 12th ranked team in the preseason poll. Vanderbilt finished the half shooting 28% from the field and 10% from 3-point range while Boston College shot over 50% from the field. Things have just felt off for Vanderbilt over its past few games, Stackhouse feels a similar sentiment. “I can’t really put my finger on it. We still haven’t had our best five together at any point. Things are off a little bit right now, we have to find a way to settle those things.” It felt like Vanderbilt's slow start put it in too much of a hole to come back and win this one. Vanderbilt fell below .500 as it ran off the Memorial Gymnasium floor discouraged.