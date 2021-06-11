Rocker pitches Vanderbilt past ECU in Nashville Super Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker struck out 11 over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Commodores to a 2-0 victory over East Carolina in the Nashville Super Regional on Friday at Hawkins Field.

Rocker blew through the Carolina lineup all day, with the Pirates never sending more than four hitters to the plate in any inning against him other than the fifth, when the Pirates' Zach Agnos had a leadoff single but never got past second. The Pirates didn't get a man to third all day.

Nick Maldonado got an out to end the eighth, and Luke Murphy, a 1-2-3 ninth for his eighth save.

Vandy's Javier Vaz and Enrique Bradfield Jr. scored the only runs, both on infield ground-outs.

"That was a tremendous baseball game," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "Well pitched on both sides. Certainly our guy was outstanding once again, just enjoyed watching him pitch for the last 2 1/2 years.

"Just getting a front-row seat to watch (Rocker) pitch, I never take for granted…. He needed what he needed to do, he got the leadoff hitter, he was landing his breaking ball and he was just commanding his heartbeat.

If Vanderbilt wins on Saturday--that game starts at 11 Central--they'll advance to the College World Series.

ECU's Williams was almost equally good, striking out 13 in 7 2/3 innings. He allowed both runs and threw a season-high 111 pitches on a steamy day with temperatures around 80.

"We ain't sitting here in Nashville without him," ECU coach Cliff Godwin said.

"I felt like I held my own the whole game" Williams said. "I wasn’t trying to do too much. I was just trying to give my team a shot to win."

Williams was dominant with his fastball all day. That pitch sat 97-99 in the first, though his velocity dropped to around 95-96 at the end.

But in the second, Vandy's Parker Noland laid down a bunt with one out and then C.J. Rodriguez ripped a single past third.

Vaz hit the first pitch he saw to second, scoring the game's first run.

Williams continued to carve up the Commodore lineup. But in the eighth, Bradfield reached on an infield chopper, took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on Carter Young's bunt.

Then, Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan grounded to short, where Ryder Giles was playing in. Giles made a good throw to the plate and catcher Seth Caddell applied the tag on a close play, with Bradfield ruled out.

But after several minutes of review, the play was overturned and the 'Dores led 2-0.

The Commodores see plenty of high-velocity fastballs, but Vaz didn't mince words when asked what made Williams's fastball so tough.

"This one was 97-99," Vaz said.

"That’s Gavin Williams, you’re got to give that kid credit. … He attacked with his fastball early and then he started to land two different breaking balls. … And he didn’t blink either," Corbin said.