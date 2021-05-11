NASHVILLE, Tenn.--There was nothing flashy or exciting about it, but five Commodore pitchers combined on a four-hitter as Vanderbilt eked out a 3-2 win over North Alabama at Hawkins Field on Saturday night.

Nelson Berkwich (1-0) threw two scoreless innings to register his first career win, while Nick Maldonado threw a scoreless ninth to get his fifth save.

Dominic Keegan, who made a rare start at catcher, led the offense with a double and a triple and an RBI.

The Commodores (35-10) ride a three-game winning streak heading to Oxford this weekend.

North Alabama (7-39) made it interesting when Dominick McIntyre doubled off the left-center wall to start the ninth against Maldonado, and Ben Kiefer bunted him over.

Drew Hudson then hit a hard ground ball to Carter Young, which required Vandy's shortstop to go to the ground to get it. Young looked McIntyre back to first and then made a great throw to first to barely nail Hudson for the second out. Devne Daniel's pop-up to Tate Kolwyck at second ended the game.

There was little offensive flow for either team all night.

The Commodores got the leadoff man on just twice. The first time it happened came when UNA's Hunter Davidson hit Isaiah Thomas in the elbow and Thomas stole second and third.

With two outs, Cooper Davis reached on a bunt. Davis took off for second and when the throw went there, Thomas alertly stole home early to tie the game at 1.

In the third, Young doubled off the big wall in left and then Keegan scorched an RBI triple off the wall in right. Thomas's infield single later scored Keegan, putting Vandy up 3-1.



That was one of just two times that Vanderbilt got runners on consecutively. The other came in the seventh, when the Commodores left the bases loaded.

Vanderbilt starter Thomas Schultz had an okay outing (four innings, two runs, one earned, four strikeouts) but struggled to stay ahead in counts and throw strikes (82 pitches, 47 strikes, three walks, two hit batsmen).

Berkwich was better, hitting 90-92 with his fastball and offsetting it nicely with a 76-78-mph breaking pitch. He hit a man, walked another and struck out two.

Freshman lefty Hunter Owen struck out three and allowed one hit in the seventh, then, Luke Murphy threw a scoreless eighth with a pair of strikeouts.

With regular catchers C.J. Rodriguez and Max Romero banged up, Keegan--who came to Vandy as a catcher--got his first start behind the plate this year. UNA stole five bases on Keegan without being caught, with Austin Thrasher--who stole bases in the second and fourth--coming around to score each time.

With Keegan behind the plate, Parker Noland--who's started at second and third--got the start at first.