NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt’s long-held tradition of tailgating is about to get some major enhancements.

Vanderbilt Athletics announced today that it will work with Tailgate Guys, a leading provider of premium tailgate and event services, starting this fall for the football season. Vanderbilt fans will be able to save time on football game days through a variety of turnkey reserved tailgate package options that includes reserved locations, game day bellhop services, tents, chairs, tables, coolers, DISH TV services, and other tailgating essentials.

“With this and other opportunities we have been reviewing for this season and beyond, we are seeking to transform the game day experience,” said Malcolm Turner, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director. “This partnership accelerates our efforts to do so by upgrading the Vandyville tailgating experience while also expanding reserved tailgating to new areas around Vanderbilt Stadium.”

Vanderbilt is the first school to work with Tailgate Guys in the state of Tennessee, and the sixth SEC school.

Fans traveling to Vanderbilt Stadium this fall will have access to a full range of premium pregame tailgate package options with two reserved location spaces: Vandyville located along Natchez Trace, and Commodore Lawn located on the fields between Children’s Way and Blakemore Avenue. Each location will offer a variety of package options, all of which will include turnkey setup and breakdown of tents, tables, chairs, and other options for customizations.

Tailgate Guys’ signature bellhop service will be available to guests at a select location where game day bellhops will unload and transport items brought to campus by fans, including chairs, food, coolers, beverages and tailgate games. Once tailgating has concluded, the Tailgate Guys’ bellhops will assist guests by transporting items back to the designated location to pick up on your way home.

Vanderbilt is committed to easing the experience of setup, maintenance and breakdown at the tailgate so that fans can spend their time enjoying great football and great company all season long.

Tailgate packages for 2018 Vandyville purchasers can be reserved beginning July 10, with general public sales available July 17 at 8:30 a.m. For more information about Tailgate Guys and to reserve a package, call Eric Darvin at 615.800.6162, email vanderbilt@tailgateguys.com or visiting tailgateguys.com/home/vanderbilt.



