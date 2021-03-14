Oklahoma State snapped Vanderbilt’s nine-game winning streak, knocking off Vanderbilt by a 10-6 score at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Sunday afternoon, the last of a three-game baseball series.

The Cowboys scored six runs (all earned) off Thomas Schultz (1-2), all coming in the sixth. Vandy’s starter lasted just 1 2/3 innings and gave up home runs to Alix Garcia and Brock Mathis.

OSU’s Nolan McLean added two more home runs and drove on four, both blasts coming off Patrick Reilly.

Vanderbilt fell behind 8-0 but rallied late to get within 9-6 after 7 1/2 innings solo home runs from Tate Kolwyck and two from Isaiah Thomas. Cooper Davis and Carter Young also added RBI hits, with Davis’s scoring two.

But the Cowboys added a Jake Thompson single in the ninth off Ethan Smith to get the lead back to four, and the Commodores didn’t get a runner on in the ninth.

The Commodores won both games of a Saturday doubleheader to take the series.

Vanderbilt returns home to face Belmont at Hawkins Field on Tuesday.

Thomas’s homers were his third and fourth of the year, tying him for the team lead.

Kolwyck’s homer was his third, and his second in two days.

The Commodores played the weekend without first baseman Dominic Keegan, their leading hitter who stayed home due to a Covid-19 issue.



