Vanderbilt fans should get ready for Mikayla Blakes, just ask Shea Ralph

Every so often, a program has a player step on campus and that just feels different. The sort of player that can come in and make an immediate impact for their team and the program as a whole.

As Vanderbilt gets set to open its season against in-town opponent Lipscomb, there’s a growing feeling that the Commodores may have found one of those players in freshman guard Mikayla Blakes.

When asked about what excited her from their two secret scrimmages this past week, head coach Shea Ralph immediately talked about the former five-star prospect.

“Yes. Mikayla Blakes. I think you guys are going to really enjoy watching her play.” Ralph said.

Blakes, who committed to Vanderbilt in January was one of the most highly-coveted recruits in the 2024 class, as she was ranked the No. 8 prospect by ESPNW and a McDonald's All-American.

However, according to Ralph, Blakes’ talent level isn’t even what has impressed her the most about the young guard. Instead, it's the makeup of who she is and the mentality that she brings to her team when she’s on the floor.

“One of the things about her that I don't know that it's been a surprise, but it's been a welcome addition, is that she's fearless. And when you've been doing this as long as I have, you see a freshman come in that's highly touted, highly recruited, there's usually some kind of transition phase.” Ralph said.

“Their confidence gets shaken a little bit, it's a long season, preseason is hard. She is not afraid of anything. She is a great communicator. She's one of our hardest workers.”

Blakes is still a young player who is about to enter her first collegiate season. There will be some bumps in the road and there will be some growing pains that come with that. Despite this though, it's clear that Blakes will play a significant role for the Commodores this season and will be someone that Vanderbilt fans will be familiar with early on this season.

“She's somebody that I have to have on the court all the time. As a freshman, that's a great sign, this early.” Ralph said. “I'm sure there will be some, some stumbles along the way, but I think that stood out, number one.”

When it comes to Mikayla Blakes, there’s a clear feeling that Vanderbilt has someone special, and it seems that Shea Ralph has that exact same feeling.