Vanderbilt continues its quest to rebuild the running back position. The Commodores got a huge boost when they landed Texas running back Deago Benson. The 6-foot and 200-pound running back goes in depth in his decision to choose the Commodores.

“I committed to Vanderbilt because of their coaching staff and what they stand for. I feel like they are doing something special. Even with Coach McKenzie leaving, they stuck on me, and they still recruited me hard. They said that they wanted me. They showed that,” said Benson.

“This was a big decision for me. That is probably one of the first big decisions in my life and I feel comfortable with it.”

As late as this past week, Benson said that he wanted until February to sign. He talks about his decision to sign early.

“I had a change of heart because I had a talk with my parents about it. If Vanderbilt feels like home, then you should shut it down,” said Benson.

“I prayed about it, and I talked to some people that I feel are important to me like mentor wise. They felt the same way if Vanderbilt felt like home. I felt comfortable there and have an opportunity to fight for a position, then go for it.”

Benson officially visited Vanderbilt earlier this month. He came away impressed with Nashville. He also feels like he would be a good fit in the Commodore offense.

“The official visit was great. It was fun. I was there the 8th through the 11th I believe. It went well and they welcomed me with open arms. I got there, and it felt like home,” said Benson.

“I think I fit in well. I am a bigger back. I can run in between the tackles. I can run outside. I can line up in the slot and go against a linebacker. I can be a mismatch with a safety. I feel like I fit in perfect in the Vanderbilt offense.”

In his commitment video, Benson is seen in a cowboy hat and guitar. The question is whether he can actually play the guitar.

“No sir, but by the time I get to Nashville, I will,” said Benson jokingly.

As a senior, Benson had 110 carries for 1,075 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 12 receptions for 207 yards and four touchdowns.