Vanderbilt first offer for 2022 LB Kyle Efford
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Vanderbilt has already extended over 30 offers to 2022 prospects, one of those being Dacula (Ga.) linebacker Kyle Efford, who impressed the coaching staff over the summer at their Elite Camp.The Co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news