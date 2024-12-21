Vanderbilt football looking for offensive rejuvenation against Georgia Tech

It's been seven games since Vanderbilt scored 30 points or more, five since it had a receiver over 100 yards, five since it had a rusher over 70 yards and most importantly; it's been three games since it's won. For whatever reason, Vanderbilt's offense isn't working anywhere near the level it was when it took down No. 1 Alabama or upset Virginia Tech on opening day. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck has just under a month to examine exactly why that is and how to bring Vanderbilt its magic back in its last ride.

Vanderbilt is on a three-game losing streak heading into Birmingham. (Photo by Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Advertisement

Throughout its three-game losing streak, Vanderbilt has averaged just 15.6 points per game and appears to be figured out in some senses. Vanderbilt has hit the drawing board since its 36-23 loss to Tennessee and has gone back to the basics, like it did in fall camp. "It is kinda like a rejuvenation, a reset," Vanderbilt receiver Richie Hoskins said. "We’re getting a couple extra weeks to kinda fix some of the mistakes and the things that we had going on later in the season and I think overall we’re gonna benefit from it a lot." Hoskins views Vanderbilt's bowl prep as two to three pseudo bye weeks, which is Vanderbilt's longest break since the start of the season by a significant margin. What Vanderbilt has done in the fallout of its previous weeks off gives Hoskins confidence in what it can do as it takes the field against Georgia Tech. "We always come out swinging after bye weeks," Hoskins declared. Hoskins' declaration isn't easily debunked. Vanderbilt's first bye week gave it a reboot after a loss to Missouri that propelled it to a win over No. 1 Alabama the next week. Its second bye week didn't result in a win, but saw it score on its first offensive play of the night.

Pavia and Hoskins spoke ahead of the Birmingham Bowl. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)