Vanderbilt freshman Jason Rivera-Torres has found second passion in acting
As Jason Rivera-Torres’ mom picked up the phone on an otherwise uneventful Sunday, she was greeted by an email and a text. Her son had gotten the role.
What they didn’t know at the time was it’d become more than a role one day, it’d become a passion, a craft and something that Rivera-Torres wants to be a long term part of his future.
Up until just a few weeks before that, the high schooler hadn’t really put any thought into putting on a new hat. Until a conversation with his uncle about a new Apple TV series called Swagger.
“Honestly before Swagger I hadn’t acted before and I was very inexperienced, it was brought to my attention by my uncle, he’s an actor, he saw the casting call for young hoopers, young actors who can play ball,” Rivera-Torres said. “He sent it to us and my mom figured ‘you know, hey why not? Let’s give it a shot’ and I said ‘let’s give it a shot.’”
From there, Rivera-Torres put on a new hat. He took on the role of Nick Mendez, a character that draws parallels to him in real life.
“My character is a Puerto Rican basketball player and I’m looking to be number one and looking to improve each and every day. He has a chip on his shoulder and he’s elite just like me in real life,” the Vanderbilt freshman said with a laugh.
Although basketball has always come first, that character has ignited a passion in Rivera-Torres.
“It’s definitely one of my passions and I’ve grown a love for it but I’ve been hooping since I was three years old so basketball is my number one for sure but I love acting and I definitely grew a huge passion for it and want to get better at it each and every day, as well,” said the young actor.
Most teenagers don’t find one thing in their life that they consider a “craft,” from that point on Rivera-Torres had two. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though. That level of success also came with a learning curve.
“It definitely was a challenge to balance acting, school and basketball but it takes sacrifice to be great. I think the sacrifice was really just focusing on school, academics and just trying to improve each day,” said the former John Marshall (Va.) forward. “I definitely learned time management and how to be on my own for a while and just really focusing on my craft, both crafts with acting and basketball. That ultimate focus, it goes a long way in life. Everybody needs it and I got the chance to learn about it and do what I need at a young age.”
The now Vanderbilt freshman also found that his situation is one that is best dealt with using humility.
“I just think with this limelight and this spotlight it takes great responsibility, if people don’t really ask me I don’t really gloat about being an actor,” Rivera-Torres said. “I’m just a normal basketball player and actor, I just leave the rest up to GOD.”
What may have made that humility easier is working under a childhood hero, something Rivera-Torres got to experience while filming Swagger. The show is executively produced by NBA star Kevin Durant and loosely based on his experiences as a teenager. Working under the future first-ballot hall of famer meant a lot to the Vanderbilt star.
“I looked up to Kevin Durant, he’s one of my favorite players, I try to model my game after him in some ways,” Rivera-Torres said. “It was just awesome to see that he’s reaching out and doing different stuff involving his craft.”
Rivera-Torres hopes to make it to the NBA like Durant did, but also hopes to stay in the acting space throughout and after his career. As well.
Acting is definitely something I look to move forward with, acting is something you can do when you’re old and with basketball the ball stops bouncing so an acting career after basketball would be ideal,” said the freshman forward.
Vanderbilt has something in Rivera-Torres. It may have someone who can come in and give meaningful minutes as a freshman but it also has a young person with two passions. Something that most can’t say.