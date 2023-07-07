As Jason Rivera-Torres’ mom picked up the phone on an otherwise uneventful Sunday, she was greeted by an email and a text. Her son had gotten the role. What they didn’t know at the time was it’d become more than a role one day, it’d become a passion, a craft and something that Rivera-Torres wants to be a long term part of his future.

Jason Rivera-Torres suiting up for practice. (Vanderbilt athletics) (Vanderbilt athletics.)

Up until just a few weeks before that, the high schooler hadn’t really put any thought into putting on a new hat. Until a conversation with his uncle about a new Apple TV series called Swagger. “Honestly before Swagger I hadn’t acted before and I was very inexperienced, it was brought to my attention by my uncle, he’s an actor, he saw the casting call for young hoopers, young actors who can play ball,” Rivera-Torres said. “He sent it to us and my mom figured ‘you know, hey why not? Let’s give it a shot’ and I said ‘let’s give it a shot.’” From there, Rivera-Torres put on a new hat. He took on the role of Nick Mendez, a character that draws parallels to him in real life. “My character is a Puerto Rican basketball player and I’m looking to be number one and looking to improve each and every day. He has a chip on his shoulder and he’s elite just like me in real life,” the Vanderbilt freshman said with a laugh. Although basketball has always come first, that character has ignited a passion in Rivera-Torres. “It’s definitely one of my passions and I’ve grown a love for it but I’ve been hooping since I was three years old so basketball is my number one for sure but I love acting and I definitely grew a huge passion for it and want to get better at it each and every day, as well,” said the young actor.

Rivera-Torres on the red carpet for Swagger's season two release. (Vanderbilt athletics) (Vanderbilt athletics)