{{ timeAgo('2022-03-13 20:24:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Vanderbilt gets NIT bid, hosts Belmont

Chris Lee • VandySports
@chrislee70
Vanderbilt has secured an NIT bid and will face cross-town rival Belmont, the NIT announced on Sunday night.

Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen will have at least one more game in a Commodore uniform.
Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen will have at least one more game in a Commodore uniform. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Commodores (17-16) are the fourth seed in an eight-team bracket quadrant that also includes No. 1 Dayton, No. 2 Xavier, No. 3 Florida, Toledo, Iona and Cleveland State.

NIT first-round games are held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Belmont (25-7) went 15-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference, good for second place. The Bruins lost two of their last three games, including their conference tournament opener vs. Morehead State.

Vandy finished just 7-11 in the Southeastern Conference, but beat Georgia and Alabama in the SEC tournament and before that, knocked off Ole Miss on the road in their regular-season finale.

The NIT is a 32-team tournament with the Final Four held in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Vanderbilt is 5-1 all-time against the Bruins.

Other SEC teams in the field include Texas A&M and Mississippi State. South Carolina, which finished 9-9 in the SEC, was not selected.

