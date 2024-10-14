Vanderbilt gets selected to finish 10th in SEC Media Poll

in other news
Last season, Vanderbilt was selected to finish last in the SEC, but after Shea Ralph led the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years, her team was picked to finish a little bit higher.
The SEC released its Media Poll today and Vanderbilt was selected to finish 10th, which is a jump from last year.
Vanderbilt did not have any players selected for a preseason honor.
Iyana Moore returns for her senior season and was a member of the All-SEC Second Team at the end of last year.
Last season, Khamil Pierre was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team. Penn State Leilani Kapinus was a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention prior to transferring to Vanderbilt.
SEC Media Poll
1. South Carolina
2. Texas
3. LSU
4. Oklahoma
5. Ole Miss
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Kentucky
9. Florida
10. Vanderbilt
11. Mississippi State
12. Auburn
13. Texas A&M
14. Georgia
15. Missouri
16. Arkansas
Preseason All-SEC Awards
Preseason SEC Players of the Year
Flau’Jae Johnson- LSU
Aneesah Morrow- LSU
Madison Booker- Texas
First Team All-SEC
Sarah Ashlee Barker- Alabama
Georgia Amoore- Kentucky
Aneesah Morrow- LSU
Flau’Jae Johnson- LSU
Raegan Beers- Oklahoma
Te-Hina Paopao- South Carolina
Madison Booker- Texas
Second Team All-SEC
Mikaylah Williams- LSU
Madison Scott- Ole Miss
Skylar Vann- Oklahoma
Raven Johnson- South Carolina
MiLaysia Fulwiley- South Carolina
Rori Harmon- Texas
