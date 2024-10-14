Advertisement

in other news

Langston Patterson to miss Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky

Langston Patterson to miss Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky

More on Vanderbilt's injury situation ahead of its matchup with Kentucky.

 • Joey Dwyer
WATCH: Setting the stage ahead of Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky

WATCH: Setting the stage ahead of Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky

Billy Derrick and Joey Dwyer break down Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky live from Kroger Field.

Video content
 • Joey Dwyer
Tim Beck has sparked Vanderbilt offensive breakthrough

Tim Beck has sparked Vanderbilt offensive breakthrough

Nashville, TENN--

 • Joey Dwyer
Vanderbilt looking to provide encore against Kentucky

Vanderbilt looking to provide encore against Kentucky

Nashville, TENN--

 • Joey Dwyer
The "Pavia experience" crafted by family, faith and celebration

The "Pavia experience" crafted by family, faith and celebration

More on the Pavia family, Diego Pavia's faith and more.

 • Joey Dwyer

in other news

Langston Patterson to miss Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky

Langston Patterson to miss Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky

More on Vanderbilt's injury situation ahead of its matchup with Kentucky.

 • Joey Dwyer
WATCH: Setting the stage ahead of Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky

WATCH: Setting the stage ahead of Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky

Billy Derrick and Joey Dwyer break down Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky live from Kroger Field.

Video content
 • Joey Dwyer
Tim Beck has sparked Vanderbilt offensive breakthrough

Tim Beck has sparked Vanderbilt offensive breakthrough

Nashville, TENN--

 • Joey Dwyer
Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
Vanderbilt gets selected to finish 10th in SEC Media Poll
Default Avatar
Alaina Morris  •  VandySports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@alainammorris

Last season, Vanderbilt was selected to finish last in the SEC, but after Shea Ralph led the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years, her team was picked to finish a little bit higher.

The SEC released its Media Poll today and Vanderbilt was selected to finish 10th, which is a jump from last year.

Vanderbilt did not have any players selected for a preseason honor.

Iyana Moore returns for her senior season and was a member of the All-SEC Second Team at the end of last year.

Last season, Khamil Pierre was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team. Penn State Leilani Kapinus was a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention prior to transferring to Vanderbilt.

SEC Media Poll

1. South Carolina

2. Texas

3. LSU

4. Oklahoma

5. Ole Miss

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Kentucky

9. Florida

10. Vanderbilt

11. Mississippi State

12. Auburn

13. Texas A&M

14. Georgia

15. Missouri

16. Arkansas

Preseason All-SEC Awards

Preseason SEC Players of the Year

Flau’Jae Johnson- LSU

Aneesah Morrow- LSU

Madison Booker- Texas

First Team All-SEC

Sarah Ashlee Barker- Alabama

Georgia Amoore- Kentucky

Aneesah Morrow- LSU

Flau’Jae Johnson- LSU

Raegan Beers- Oklahoma

Te-Hina Paopao- South Carolina

Madison Booker- Texas

Second Team All-SEC

Mikaylah Williams- LSU

Madison Scott- Ole Miss

Skylar Vann- Oklahoma

Raven Johnson- South Carolina

MiLaysia Fulwiley- South Carolina

Rori Harmon- Texas

Vanderbilt
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement