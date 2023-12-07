Despite not knocking down a three all night, the Commodores came out with the win, 51-39.

It took Vanderbilt seven minutes and five seconds to score its first basket in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both sides were faced with an offensive struggle in the first half.

Neither side could find a groove on offense, ending the first quarter with a combined 13 points. The Commodores were able to dominate the second quarter, going on a 14-2 run over eight and a half minutes.

Vanderbilt secured the lead at halftime, 20-11. Khamil Pierre led all scorers at the half with six points.

The second half continued to be a defensive heavy contest. It was a game of runs in the third quarter, which ended in a Vanderbilt scoring drought. The Commodores did not hit a field goal the last 4:29 of the quarter.

The battle continued into the fourth quarter. Despite starting the quarter on a two and a half minute drought, Vanderbilt made a push to take down Butler.

Vanderbilt improves to 9-1 after defeating Butler, 51-39.

Jordyn Cambridge led all scorers with 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.